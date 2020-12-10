Family Office Veteran Wendy Craft Becomes Inaugural Member of Impact Partners Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Impact Partners, a strategic communication, media relations, and introductions firm, launched its advisory board with the appointment of family office icon, Wendy Craft. The new advisory board will help manage the firm's growth and the expansion of its network of the world's wealthy and the companies they invest in.

Craft is currently the chief of staff at Impact Partners client Fulcrum Equities, LLC, the single family office (SFO) of Kent M. Swig. Now in its 4th generation, the family office has a strong focus in the real estate market, and co-invests with other families on a variety of businesses around the world. Prior to working with Mr. Swig and his family, she was general counsel to the Shepperd Family Office, an international investment entity located in Zurich, Switzerland.

"I've always been drawn to Impact Partners' ability to facilitate a wide variety of connections and outcomes that impact business, investing, and valuation," said Wendy Craft. "Their ability to understand opportunities, chart a strategic path, and impact outcomes is very important to the family office, high net worth, ultra high net worth, and investor market I serve. Being a trusted entity at the heart of the world's wealthiest individuals and their families is crucial. This is where Impact Partners' values closely align with my own."

"Meeting Wendy was a turning point for Impact Partners," said Jay Kolbe, co-founder and senior managing partner, Impact Partners. "She revealed the secrets of the family office world to us; it was one of the first moments where it felt like we were on to something unique and impactful. Wendy's experience and guidance has been critical to our success, and will be going forward as we accelerate into the next chapter of our business and expand our services."

"Now two years into this journey [Impact Partners], it was time for our next stage of growth to include a top-tier advisory board," says Jonathan Zaback, co-founder and senior managing partner, Impact Partners. "Wendy is top of her game when it comes to the family office world and offers us a rare level of gravitas and guidance."

In addition to her advisory role at Impact Partners, Craft is involved with numerous family office associations. She has sat on the Advisory Board for Family Office Exchange. She is also a former committee member for the NYSSCPA Family Office Committee in New York and served on the Steering Committee for the NYU Stern's Family Office Council. She is a frequent speaker on family office topics including family office/family operating companies and their synergies.

About Impact Partners

Founded in 2018 by Jay Kolbe and Jonathan Zaback, Impact Partners is a public relations and strategic introductions firm that represents the world's ultra high net worth (family office, venture capital, hedge funds, private equity, etc.) and the companies where they invest, mostly emerging technologies. Initially funded by a prominent family office, our firm drives the reputation and leadership positions of our clients, as well as helps them with strategic introductions to sync up with investment opportunities throughout our vast network of start-ups.

For more information about Impact Partners, please visit our Website. Stay tuned for our updated website in early 2021.

