Family-Owned and Community-Focused Terrill Insurance Solutions, Inc. Partners with United Benefit Advisors

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, is pleased to welcome Terrill Insurance Solutions, Inc. to our family of Partners. Terrill is a family-owned and operated employee benefits consultancy located in Lake Bluff, Illinois, that prides itself on its dedication to clients. Founded by Tom Terrill, Terrill Insurance Solutions has wide-ranging influence, from the local community to the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU).

Terrill immediately set to developing relationships within UBA's network, which is built on trust and the sharing of resources, and found collaboration allowed them to present clearer and more concise information to navigate the complicated health insurance industry and improve the client experience. As they grow, Terrill remains focused on the fundamentals of service, seeking out new certifications and the best resources for their clients.

"With a reputation for their dedication to their work, Terrill Insurance Solutions works hard to provide thoughtful, individualized service," said UBA President Peter Weber, M.S., CAE. "Just as UBA strives to create a client-focused culture, the staff at Terrill cares about their clients and commits to helping them truly understand the healthcare industry."

"I am excited to join UBA and leverage the extensive depth of resources and Partner insight and expertise. Our employees are also looking forward to learning and sharing best practices with other UBA peers to provide an enhanced level of service to our clientele," said founder of Terrill Insurance Solutions, Tom Terrill.

Terrill joins a network of employee benefits advisory firms that serve employers of all sizes across the United States, Canada, England and Ireland. As a combined group, UBA's annual employee benefit revenues rank it among the top ten employee benefit advisory organizations globally.

About Terrill Insurance Solutions, Inc.

Terrill Insurance Solutions, Inc. is a family-owned and operated employee benefits consultancy located in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Terrill helps public and private sector employer groups, unions, and trusts to identify opportunities for providing their employees with affordable and comprehensive healthcare. The firm's reputation and strong relationships with clients will continue to be the cornerstone of their business. For more information, visit terrillinsurancesolutions.com.

About United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada, England and Ireland. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit www.UBAbenefits.com.

Media Contact

Bill Olson

SVP Operations

312.416.3673

208332@email4pr.com

SOURCE United Benefit Advisors

Related Links

http://www.UBAbenefits.com

