Family-Owned and Operated Staffing Agency Provides Healthcare Warriors to Help Battle Coronavirus, One Shift at a Time - 'OCal Solutions'

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OCal Solutions Staffing Agency (https://www.ocalsolutions.com/) announced it had provided over 120 STNAs, LPNs, and RNs throughout 70 facilities in northeastern Ohio to cover staffing shortages and help battle the ongoing pandemic. The mother/son operated company has worked hard to keep both its staff and their clients safe from the virus, even during the first stages of the pandemic early this year. And despite being in an extremely high-risk environment, with the added challenges of traveling, OCal has so far reported 0 cases of COVID-19, while also keeping all of its staff fully employed. OCal Solutions is a rapidly expanding medical staffing agency with a footprint in Ohio, California, and Colorado.

"We have always taken the health and safety of our employees and client facilities very seriously," said OCal Solutions CEO, Deborah Postlewaite, RN, MSN. "This is especially important now with the ongoing health crisis, and because we primarily service facilities with elderly patients – those most at risk for COVID-19 infection. We have taken every step necessary to keep everyone safe, using proper and consistent up-to-date education. We offer one-on-one training and regular in-service meetings to make sure that our staff is comfortable before entering any facility. And we also have a COVID-19 crisis team that specifically works with those patients, bringing the necessary PPE experience, training, and protocols needed to stop the spread of the virus. Our company is proud to be in the vanguard helping to eradicate this disease."

OCal Solutions: Nurses and STNAs Available With One Phone Call

OCal Solutions offers flexible scheduling and an easy-to-use mobile phone app, so staff can work when and where they want, while also supported by a locally based company that always answers the phone, any time of the day or night. OCal provides permanent and temporary nursing staff solutions that are individually matched to each facility's specific needs. And OCal Solutions can provide more than just staffing: deep-level consulting services are also available for chart audits, staff or management assessment, efficiency and effectiveness reviews, and training.

Speaking of the unique, OCal Solutions COVID-19 crisis team, Postlewaite said, "Specializing in long-term care and assisted-living nursing care has taken on a new meaning for us lately. Along with Emergency Departments, we now know that healthcare employees who work with the elderly are really in the front lines of COVID-19 care. The U.S. pandemic was first recorded in a nursing home, and despite the amazing care given by geriatric facilities everywhere, nursing homes account for an astounding number of COVID-19 deaths – around 40% of the U.S. total. That's just how deadly this disease has become to a vulnerable elderly population. So it's absolutely crucial that each facility have staff on-hand who know how to properly handle a COVID-19 outbreak."

For more information on OCal Solutions, go online. Or follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

About OCal Solutions Staffing Agency

Founded in 2016, with over two decades of experience, OCal Solutions is a healthcare staffing agency that works with nursing homes and ICUs to provide temporary and permanent employee solutions; specializing in shift coverage of post-acute, long-term care, and assisted living facilities. Using a thoroughly vetted process that contracts and retains a growing network of experienced professionals, OCal provides top-notch, reliable healthcare personnel, in addition to consulting solutions that help make patient care much more manageable. OCal currently serves Ohio, Colorado, and California, but is rapidly expanding to provide wider national coverage. Learn more at: www.OCalSolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Postlewaite, CFO

1-323-919-6815

[email protected]

SOURCE OCal Solutions Staffing Agency

Related Links

https://www.ocalsolutions.com

