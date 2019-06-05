Family-Owned Biokleen Celebrates 30th Anniversary

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in the late eighties commercial cleaning product salesperson Jim Rimer had, what at the time was a "crazy" idea. What if you replaced toxic chemicals in common cleaning products with plant and mineral based ingredients? The result was Biokleen All Purpose Cleaner 2 and Biokleen was born in 1989.

Rimer, along with his daughter Cindy and, for the past 15 years, his son-in-law Barry Firth have grown the company into the third largest natural cleaning products company in the nation according to SPINSscan, a Nielsen company. The company has accomplished this by staying true to three simple criteria - the products need to be safe for families and the planet, use plant and mineral-based ingredients and provide superior cleaning power.

"We're proud to celebrate three decades of business at Biokleen," said Barry Firth, managing director of Biokleen. "What gives us the most satisfaction is that we've effectively helped influence generations of consumers to make better choices for their families and the planet."

Flash forward 30 years and Biokleen - which was one of the first to make plant-based cleaning products - is now one of the last family-owned companies of its kind still in business today. This independence has led the company to put its consumers first by creating 3x concentrated products that use less packaging and less energy to ship, and deliver some of the lowest cost per use currently on the market.

New Product Innovation Continues

Over its 30 years in business the company's innovation mindset has not abated. And, in 2019 the company will launch five new products to grocery, big box and online retailers as well as it will launch an entirely new line of pet products for pet retailers across the country. The grocery-targeted items include new laundry liquids, dryer sheets, automatic dish pods and dish liquid. Additionally, the brand's pet line (Biokleen Bac-Out® Pet) is a complete line of products helping pet parents eliminate the stains and odors only their fur babies can create.

Clean For Good™

Using wind and water offsets, and recycled content in its packaging, lowering its environmental footprint has always been at the heart of Biokleen business philosophy – a philosophy it calls Clean for Good™.

