Family-Owned Gracianna Winery Recognized by World-Renowned Business Forum

Mises Institute chooses Sonoma County winery to spotlight a successful small business with a steady focus on customer values

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracianna Winery is on a tear! Recently the winery has received a multitude of 98-point gold and double-gold medals from prestigious wine competitions, earned high praise from the wine press for its stunning and collectible 2019 Stagecoach Vineyard® Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, and racked up hospitality accolades across multiple platforms, including Tripadvisor, Yelp and Airbnb.

Gracianna co-founder Trini Amador

Today, the Mises Institute has revealed that Gracianna, among other innovative entrepreneurs, is one of America's preeminent small businesses by featuring the winery in a series of videos produced by the Institute that tell the story of small business success.

These videos help other small businesses recognize best-practices and learn ways to grow as well. "We now have a valuable showcase for what's possible through entrepreneurship, and what it takes in commitment and hard work, in order to reap great earned rewards," said Hunter Hastings of the Mises Institute. He is also host of the Economics for Business podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/economics-for-business/id1453233518 .

Only ten years ago there were 115 "Things to Do" in Healdsburg where Gracianna is located and the owner used to quip, "We are 116th because we are not even on the list." Now that Gracianna is the "#1 Thing to Do" in Healdsburg for five years running according to Tripadvisor, the winery has a lot to talk about: outstanding award-winning wine that equals the intimate experience delivered by a smart, experienced hospitality family-team that has been handpicked to meet—and exceed—guests' needs.

Six businesses were recognized in this round during the Mises Institute 40th Anniversary Summit. "The Mises Institute, and specifically the Economics for Business Program, will be employing the videos broadly as examples of brilliant entrepreneurial initiative and sustained success, and Gracianna exemplifies the best qualities of future-focused brands by genuinely understanding what their customers and members value the most," said Hastings.

The feature showcasing Gracianna Winery can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFmAWiKwy4E

Lisa Amador, Gracianna co-founder, said, "It is humbling to be granted this accolade. We work hard to earn this acknowledgement, so this recognition from Mises among the hundreds of thousands of other small businesses in California alone, is a testament to the qualities we strive for when serving guests: grace, graciousness and gratitude that drive deep connections with our guests that can and will last a lifetime."

The hallmark of entrepreneurial brands is constant, but deliberate, innovation, and in order to extend the warm and gracious feeling of being at the winery, Gracianna recently launched a new hospitality initiative. This offering, the Grateful Gathering virtual tasting, is designed for team building and client engagement using its intimate wine tasting model, but now as a portable wine tasting kit that can be shipped anywhere complemented with a one-hour online tasting conducted by Gracianna's expertly-trained and entertaining wine experts. Businesses or individuals wishing to host their own Grateful Gathering virtual tasting may do so at https://www.gracianna.com/gratefulgathering .

ABOUT GRACIANNA WINERY

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award-winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craftsman's winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, CA. Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

ABOUT MISES INSTITUTE

The Mises Institute, founded in 1982, teaches the scholarship of Austrian economics, freedom, and peace. The Institute serves students, academics, business leaders, and anyone seeking better understanding of the Austrian school of economics and libertarian political theory. Economics For Business (econ4business.com) is the Mises Institute's educational outreach program for entrepreneurial business.

Press Contact:

Lindsay Musco

707.543.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Gracianna Winery