Family-Owned Guardian Roofing & Gutters Adds Attic Insulation to Its Suite of Home Services for the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn-based and family-owned Guardian Roofing and Gutters has expanded its award-winning home betterment services as an authorized Attic Systems contractor to provide attic insulation and air sealing services and products to customers across the Pacific Northwest.

"We believe that the health of a house and the comfort of its inhabitants is as important as the investment they make in the home's long-term upkeep," says Lori Swanson, owner of Guardian Roofing and Gutters. "By providing Attic Insulation services, lockstep with our decades-long track record of quality roofing and gutter services, we are able to diagnose and solve home comfort, indoor air quality, and energy efficiency problems caused by inadequate attic insulation using the latest technology and advancements."

In addition to insulation, Guardian attic services include:

  • Air Sealing to seal gaps and air leaks in the attic that contribute to wasted energy and comfort issues.
  • Ductwork insulation, sealing, and cleaning to fix leaky, uninsulated ducts that can negatively impact your home's air quality, comfort, and efficiency.
  • Attic Mold Treatment to help treat existing mold stains and prevent future mold growth in the attic.

Proudly serving Washington, including Seattle, Tacoma, Auburn, Bellevue, and Snohomish County, Guardian Roofing and Gutters offers all of their customers free, no-obligation evaluations and estimates and has established a long-tenured team of professionals. "We have been looking forward to having more ways to help our customers have the peace of mind knowing that they are doing the most to maximize the protection and investment in the uppermost part of every home, the roof," says Swanson. "And now, as people have adapted to having the whole family work, play, and sometimes go to school under the same roof, it's even more important to stay in front of these improvements."

About Guardian Roofing, LLC
Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

