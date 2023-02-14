Family-Owned Guardian Roofing is Now Accepting Nominations for the 2023 HALO Project

Annual contest supports the community by providing a local family with a new roof

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded deep in the organizational fabric of Auburn-based, family-owned Guardian Roofing and Gutters is their commitment to community and social responsibility. The crown jewel of their efforts was fully realized in 2018 with the inception of the Guardian Halo Project, an annual by-nomination contest to help provide a deserving local family with a new roof or roof repair. The company has just announced that nominations are open for the 2023 Guardian Halo Project.

Guardian Roofing

"We are firm believers that to whom much is given, much should be expected. Guardian Roofing & Gutters has been given so much in the form of our team, clients, and supportive community, that it is our honor and privilege to use the unique nature of our business to provide a gift that could be otherwise financially unwieldy to a local family…. the gift of a new roof system," says Lori Swanson, owner of Guardian Roofing and Gutters.

"A new roof system could cost a homeowner anywhere from $16,000 to $80,000 depending on scale and materials used. In addition to the improved quality of life, the impact and value a new roof provides over time can be multiples of the initial investment," she continues.

Every year, Guardian's internally-led team embarks on the Halo Project where one local homeowner who is in dire condition is gifted with a major roof repair or replacement. The local community is encouraged to nominate themselves or someone in need on the Guardian website to receive this life-changing prize.

https://www.guardianhome.com/lp_pg/guardian-roofing-halo-project/

For the past four years and four rounds of the Guardian Halo Project, the team at Guardian Roofing & Gutters has awarded four new roofs to local families.

"Every year the Halo Project allows everyone on our team to connect with the community in a deeper and more personal way than anything else we do. From start to finish, from selecting the homeowner to completing the project, the passion put forth has proven year after year that it is more than just providing a free roof for a family in need, it's the start of a lasting, close relationship with that family, the community involved, and everyone at Guardian. It is a major highlight of our year, and we are thrilled to continue it in 2023," says Luke De Monnin, HALO Project Manager for Guardian Roofing and Gutters.

THE MEANING OF HALO

"We believe it is important to understand the basis of this project to understand how deep its reach is," says Swanson. "Simply put, the 'H' stands for helping, this can include helping the community, families, or simply enriching others' lives. 'A' stands for achieving a purpose and successfully filling a need. 'L' stands for lasting, not only a company that lasts but fostering lasting relationships as well. Finally, 'O' stands for overcome meaning completing people's needs that resulted from outlying obstacles."

Partner manufacturers, distributors, and industry professionals who contribute their services or products to the Guardian Halo Project include Owens Corning, Sound Building Supply, Beacon, Velux, and more.

MORE ABOUT GUARDIAN HOME'S HALO PROJECT AND PAST WINNERS:

https://www.guardianhome.com/lp_pg/guardian-roofing-halo-project

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

972.955.9747

[email protected]

SOURCE Guardian Roofing