Family-owned HealthIV Makes Public Launch with Respected Pharmacist at the Helm

KINNELON, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthIV—the digital healthcare company focused on improving home health outcomes through technology—launched publicly today under the direction and guidance of Aysha Ahmed, PharmD, who will also serve as the company's President and Chief Medical Director. With Ahmed at the helm, HealthIV is poised to make significant impacts on the home healthcare space, with a particular focus on creating full digital interoperability between patients, doctors, pharmacists, and home healthcare workers.

Aysha Ahmed

In her roles as President and Chief Medical Director, Ahmed will coordinate medical collaborations as well as set priorities for the development of the company's new health offerings. She will also serve as the primary staff practitioner, taking a keen interest in the wellbeing of patients using HealthIV's home healthcare and IV delivery services.

Ahmed brings a wealth of experience in medicine and pharmaceuticals to her leadership role at HealthIV. She previously spent a decade building a network of woman-owned and operated specialty pharmacies and clinical centers in New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida. She continues to serve as the CEO of several specialty pharmacies and is also the Medical Director of Prestige Infusions and Vitalyze Health. Ahmed holds a PharmD and a bachelor's degree in biochemistry, and is expected to receive a doctoral degree in naturopathic medicine from the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine in 2022.

HealthIV provides home healthcare services for infusion therapies, treating everything from light dehydration and the occasional hangover to managing chronic conditions and aiding in recovery from injuries and illnesses like the flu, and even supporting weight loss efforts. Soon, the company will launch a mobile app connecting patients, providers, and pharmacies in unprecedented ways. "HealthIV aims to advance primary care management by developing a set of medical programs aligned with patient-centric, consumer-friendly guidelines, and transforming operations in a way that will increase clinical staff productivity," said Ahmed. "Our primary objective is to guarantee medical care, and service is delivered in the safest and highest-quality way possible while cutting healthcare costs across the board."

As a family-owned business, Ahmed is launching HealthIV alongside co-founder and brother Humza Khan. "We saw a need to create a higher-quality healthcare system for everyone, including ourselves and our family," said Humza. "Aysha and I have worked tirelessly to achieve our goal of ensuring fair access and proper healthcare for all. We started with Prestige Infusions two years ago, and HealthIV is the manifestation of a much larger dream that was born of that work—to use digital technology to address the need for innovation, accessibility, and a new design for healthcare everywhere." Humza currently serves as the CEO of HealthIV and the Managing Partner of Prestige Infusions.

About HealthIV

HealthIV was founded in 2020 to answer the nationwide call for higher-quality, lower-cost healthcare. The company currently offers on-site and in-home ambulatory healthcare and infusion therapies with registered medical professionals, and is working towards the launch of digital and mobile products that will introduce unprecedented interoperability to the healthcare space, forever changing the face of home healthcare, and giving patients a greater share of voice in their care as they coordinate with doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, and home healthcare providers. For more information, or to book your own infusion therapies, visit www.healthiv.com

Media Contact:

Amy C. Oliver

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

801-783-9067

SOURCE HealthIV

Related Links

http://www.healthiv.com

