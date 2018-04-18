Family Owned Honolulu Cookie Company Names Second Generation of Leadership

Ryan will play a key role in business strategy and leadership to move the company forward.

"As Ryan's parents, we never wanted to force succession on him," said Keith Sung, co-founder. "Our desire was to keep our business within the family, and our goal was for Ryan to learn each facet of the company, but whatever his decision was, the experience would be invaluable for anything he decided to pursue," he said.

"We are thrilled to have our son carry on our legacy and can't wait to see what the future has in store for all of us," Janet said.

Ryan grew up in the business, skateboarding around the factory; cutting cookie samples for the Made in Hawaii Festival; and making deliveries after obtaining his driver's license.

A graduate of Henry J. Kaiser High School and the University of Southern California, Ryan gained experience in California for five years with such companies as Pandora, and global marketing firms including Initiative and OMD North America.

About Honolulu Cookie Company

Marking its 20th anniversary in 2018, Honolulu Cookie company has been baking its premium shortbread cookies fresh daily in Hawai'i since 1998. The cookies inspired by Hawai'i are handcrafted using only the freshest and finest ingredients. Available for shipping, each cookie is individually wrapped. Honolulu Cookie Company has 13 locations in Hawai'i; two in Las Vegas, and two on Guam. Honolulu Cookie Company cookies are also available at select retailers: The DFS Group; Aulani a Disney Resort & Spa; Disney's Polynesian Village Resort; Bloomingdale's; Neiman Marcus and Tommy Bahama. Visit www.honolulucookie.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/honolulucookie, or call toll free at (866) 333-5800.

