Family-Owned Houston Company Has Banner Year, Debuts on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

Family-run ZTERS Waste Solutions has debuted on the annual Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue growth of 86 percent, the nationwide waste services company is building a new headquarters in Houston to keep up with rapidly expanding business.

"I am proud of our growth, especially since over 10 years we steadily increased our new business while also tremendously increasing our value to existing customers," says Jon Farley, CEO of ZTERS.

ZTERS is in the process of nearly doubling staff to meet demand over the next year, and the company has been actively involved in community initiatives.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Since 2009, ZTERS has provided top-rated waste solutions, including dumpsters, portable toilets, temporary fencing, storage containers, and portable offices to construction sites. They also offer commercial waste services to warehouses, industrial, retail, and restaurant facilities. A customer-first approach means every project has a dedicated account manager who provides an upfront quote with no hidden fees.

