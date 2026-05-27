Family-owned Minus33 Expands Search and Rescue Donation Program, Now Accepting Merino Wool Base Layers from Any Brand

Previously limited to Minus33 items, consumers can send in any base layer containing at least 50% merino wool, giving products one last lifesaving use

ASHLAND, N.H., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minus33, a merino wool apparel brand created by textile engineers from L.W. Packard & Co., today announced it will accept merino wool base layer donations — from any brand — supporting its Search & Rescue (SAR) kit program, repurposing gently used merino wool into patient warming kits distributed at no cost to SAR teams across the U.S.

Minus33 provides head-to-toe merino wool warming kits for Search and Rescue (SAR) teams to deploy to patients in the field.

The program launched in 2017 after Minus33 learned its local SAR volunteers were stripping off their own gear to keep injured patients warm during rescue. Today, Minus33 distributes kits to over 200 partner organizations, including mountain rescue teams and state fish & wildlife agencies, so first responders can apply a head-to-toe warming base layer system to a patient during emergencies.

"A hundred years of working with wool teaches you one thing: wool is always reliable & dependable in the outdoors, just like our dedicated first responders," said Lawson Glidden, president of Minus33. "Expanding this initiative to any merino base layer that meets our standards is the most direct way to put our expertise to work to keep others safe in the backcountry."

Unlike synthetic fibers, merino wool retains warmth, even when wet, regulating body temperature in the critical window between rescue and recovery, which makes merino a must-have base layer for mountaineers and wilderness first responders. As kit requests have grown significantly, Minus33 is expanding capacity.

"Every SAR kit gives us a better chance of bringing someone home alive," expressed Jaime Bernard, president of Pemigewasset SAR from Northwestern, N.H. "Merino wool helps prevent hypothermia in rescued individuals during life-threatening conditions. We're thankful to Minus33 for their generous kit donations and for expanding this program."

To participate, U.S. consumers may request a free shipping label to donate base layers containing at least 50% merino wool to Minus33's facility in Ashland, N.H. Items are inspected, cleaned, and patched before going into a SAR Kit. Donors receive a 25% discount toward their next Minus33 purchase. Items with damage are recycled. Kits are also sourced from factory seconds and quality-tested returns, ensuring no usable garment goes to waste.

To donate, support, or request a SAR kit, visit: https://minus33.com/sar-program

SOURCE Minus33 Merino Wool