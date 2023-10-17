Family-owned Palmer Trucks opens TRP all-makes parts store and service shop for commercial trucks, trailers and buses

GREENVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, October 2, Palmer Trucks, a third-generation, family-owned Kenworth truck dealer network based in Indianapolis, celebrated the opening of an all-makes TRP parts store and commercial truck service shop in Greenville, Ohio. TRP of Greenville will serve the local transportation industry by providing a full line of aftermarket parts for trucks, trailers and buses in addition to truck diagnostics and repair for customers across Western Ohio and Eastern Indiana. 

A robust line of aftermarket parts for commercial trucks, trailers and buses awaits customers for in-store pickup or delivery.
General Manager Bill Evans comments, "We are excited to expand our regional footprint as a trusted source for commercial truck parts and repairs. Having parts on hand and ready maximizes uptime for local ag customers, work trucks and municipal fleets who frequent this area."

TRP of Greenville is located at 5378 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville, OH 45331, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Local truck drivers, technicians and business owners are welcome to join Palmer Trucks for a grand opening event on Wednesday, December 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free lunch, giveaways and door prizes will be included.

Palmer Trucks Regional Director Fred Dufour adds, "Palmer Trucks is excited to add distribution footprint in Darke County and the surrounding area to make quality parts and repair services more accessible. Until recently, customers spent more than one hour driving each way to reach our Dayton location."

"We're excited to bring local access to a quality aftermarket product line, complete with local delivery and a mobile repair service with skilled technicians," adds Evans.

TRP of Greenville will also house a PacLease franchise of Palmer Leasing Group to serve the commercial truck rental and leasing market. A lineup of day cabs for agricultural applications and Ohio-market-ready dump trucks with five, six and seven-axle configurations will be available in addition to other medium and heavy-duty offerings.

About Palmer Trucks

Palmer Trucks, Inc. is the regional leader in the sale, lease, rental, fabrication, repair and finance of Kenworth ® -The World's Best ® medium and heavy-duty trucks. Founded in Indianapolis in July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with more than 700 team members and a network of 12 dealerships and four TRP parts stores. The company is an A-rated and accredited member of the Better Business Bureau. Additional information can be found at palmertrucks.com.

