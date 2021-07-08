Family-Owned Reeds Jewelers Celebrates 75 Years of Luxury

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REEDS Jewelers, one of the largest family-owned jewelers in the country, is celebrating its 75th year in business.

REEDS attributes its success and continued relationships with customers to trust and the family values set forth by its founders, Roberta and Bill Zimmer.

"We've always led by my father's guiding philosophy, which is to treat everyone like family," says Alan Zimmer, the founders' son and REEDS' president and CEO. "Aside from beautiful, impeccably crafted jewelry and timepieces, we know that trust and the relationships we've built have made all the difference."

Highlights from seven decades and counting:

REEDS has become an inspiring example of the American dream, growing from a small mom-and-pop shop to one of the largest jewelers in the country with 61 stores and approximately 750 employees.

Exclusive partnerships with iconic brands, like New York's Kleinfeld Bridal, which hosts TLC's "Say Yes To The Dress."

The creation of impeccably crafted, exclusive collections, like the REEDS Signature Diamond, which is focused on responsible sourcing and sustainability with a Mine of Origin Report.

REEDS is a pioneer in lab-grown diamonds, proudly offered in the signature ECONIC line.

A commitment to philanthropy—the Zimmer Cancer Center at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in North Carolina was renamed for the founders of REEDS Jewelers due to their continued support and generosity.

A pioneering businesswoman as co-founder—Roberta Zimmer is celebrated as a trailblazer, balancing career and motherhood during an era when most women weren't a part of the workforce. A new collection, the Roberta Z Collection, celebrates her and the grace and fortitude of women everywhere.

A shopping experience driven by authenticity, trust, and a family feel—each of the Zimmers' four children grew up and worked within the company; their son Alan still serves as president and CEO today.

About REEDS:

REEDS Jewelers was founded in 1946 with a single hometown store in Wilmington, N.C. It's grown to a full-service, multi-channel presence with 61 stores in 13 states and an industry-leading ecommerce website. The company has been the trusted jeweler of choice for generations thanks to its selection of prestigious designer brands, luxury Swiss timepieces, modern and on-trend fashion jewelry, and an array of beautifully crafted collections designed exclusively for REEDS. Throughout its 75 years, the company has remained family-owned and committed to its founding principles of honesty, transparency, and outstanding customer experience.

Press contact:

Mitch Cahn - VP of Marketing

[email protected]

(910) 264-4590

For additional information, visit:

www.reeds.com

https://www.facebook.com/reedsjewelers/

https://www.instagram.com/reedsjewelers/?hl=

SOURCE REEDS Jewelers Inc.

