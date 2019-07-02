Family Owned Wholesale Company, Bulk-Backpacks Maintains Community First Mindset

DALLAS, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulk-Backpacks is a family owned wholesale company that offers backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene kits to customers around the country. As one of the nation's top suppliers, Bulk-Backpacks prides itself through helping others create educational opportunities that support youth all around the world.

As a wholesale company, there are many things that Bulk-Backpacks can offer their customers, but the family-owned-style of business is what separates them from the competition. Originating in Miami, Florida, the company has built its outstanding reputation by having a "community first mindset". Many organizations host school donation events during the summer and Bulk-Backpacks prides themselves in being the top provider of back-to-school supplies for these events.

After becoming a dominant figure in the school-supplies industry, Bulk-Backpacks sought the need to fill a gap in helping the less fortunate of the community. To fulfil this demand, they began selling hygiene kits with a focus on helping those in need. Pre-packaged hygiene kits are now available for purchase and distribution to homeless shelters and other organizations.

Even though Bulk-Backpacks mostly services B2B companies, they also sell directly to the consumer through their website. By doing this, they are able to provide best pricing directly to the average American family and small local business.

"Our goal is to make hygiene-kits and school supplies readily accessible and affordable for everyone." –David Semel CEO of Bulk-Backpacks.com

Bulk-Backpacks prides themselves in maintaining a quality experience with all their clients. When purchasing from Bulk-Backpacks.com, customers can be sure that they're working with a reputable company and top notch customer service.

