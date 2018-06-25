Family Physicians Help Patients and Families Confront Bullying

Recently, something happened and Mitch's mood changed. His grades began to falter, he made excuses to avoid school, and he was no longer interested in playing lacrosse. Mitch was already self-conscious about his size 14 shoes, and now he was being bullied about his acne. In fact, the bullying became so bad that he was afraid to report it for fear of retaliation by his peers.

Mitch's story isn't uncommon. Bullying can happen anywhere and can appear in many forms as unwanted, aggressive behavior that involves a real or perceived power imbalance.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that, in the past year, 20 percent of youth have been bullied on school property and 16 percent have been bullied electronically. Verbal and social bullying are the most common, followed by physical bullying and cyberbullying. Seventy percent of young people reported seeing bullying in their schools.

"The experience of being bullied can have long-lasting and devastating effects on people of all ages, but especially on children in their formative years," said Munger, who practices family medicine in Overland Park, Kansas, and is president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. "Parents and children sometimes can't resolve the problem on their own, and it's OK to ask for help."

Family physicians can help families identify and address the harmful effects of bullying such as physical injury, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders.

Kathleen Eubanks-Meng, DO, a family physician in Lee's Summit, Missouri, has cared for high school students with symptoms of depression related to online and face-to-face bullying. She said bullying often stems from jealousy of peers' blossoming romances, or girls putting down other girls for their height, weight and body type. She has even seen cases where teachers have been the bullies or victims of bullying themselves.

"Whether it be name calling, spreading rumors or purposefully excluding someone, kids can be so cruel without knowing the harm they are inflicting," said Eubanks-Meng. "My job as a family physician is to advocate for my patients. Sometimes this means meeting with school administrators, coordinating counseling, and developing an individualized plan involving school and home support systems."

Both Munger and Eubanks-Meng agree that a team-based approach to halt bullying can lead to positive outcomes, but they emphasize the need to seek help early and to be consistent. By doing so, it sends a message to the bully that the behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

For more information on how to prevent and confront bullying, visit familydoctor.org and a media kit at https://www.aafp.org/media-center/kits/bullying-media-kit.html.

About American Academy of Family Physicians

Founded in 1947, the American Academy of Family Physicians represents 131,400 physicians and medical students nationwide, and it is the only medical society devoted solely to primary care.

Family physicians conduct approximately one in five of the total medical office visits in the United States per year – more than any other specialty. Family physicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based, and cost-effective care dedicated to improving the health of patients, families and communities. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing and personal patient-physician relationship where the family physician serves as the hub of each patient's integrated care team. More Americans depend on family physicians than on any other medical specialty.

To learn more about the AAFP and family medicine, visit www.aafp.org/media. Follow us on Twitter, and like us on Facebook. For information about health care, health conditions and wellness, visit the AAFP's award-winning consumer website, www.familydoctor.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-physicians-help-patients-and-families-confront-bullying-300671632.html

SOURCE American Academy of Family Physicians

Related Links

http://www.aafp.org

