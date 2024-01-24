COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- José Rodríguez, MD, a family physician in Salt Lake City, has been appointed President of the Family Physicians Inquiries Network. Rodríguez will work closely with the Executive Director, LuShawna Gerdes, and the Board of Directors to plan and execute FPIN strategies. He will serve as an ambassador for the organization, connecting with other Family Medicine organizations, developing Board liaisons, and participating in other organizations' board committees as appropriate.

Family Physicians Inquiries Network Appoints New President

"I have always been grateful to FPIN for giving me the tools and the early wins I needed to launch a career in academic family medicine," said Rodríguez. "With FPIN I learned how to review papers and to write them, to critically appraise the literature, and to meet writing deadlines. I have enjoyed my association with FPIN and find it to be one of the most important tools that we have in creating and sustaining a scientific base for our discipline."

Rodríguez will serve ex officio on the Finance Committee, Membership and Education Committee and editorial groups in addition to his current roles as a Membership-at-Large Board Member and on the aBIDE committee. The aBIDE (accountability for Belonging, Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity) committee is responsible for driving content that encourages health equity and antiracism through evidence-based medicine and ensuring a diverse community of member programs are served.

Rodríguez hopes to extend FPIN's reach into institutions and programs that serve minority and underrepresented faculty and residents. "My vision is to increase the numbers of underrepresented authors in our specialty, and FPIN is a clear first step in accomplishing that goal." In addition, Rodríguez "would like to create the evidence of surrounding the profound impact FPIN has had in increasing scholarship in individual careers, and I envision multiple papers documenting its impact. I know that it has changed

my career and likely the careers of thousands. The world needs to hear that story."

José Rodríguez completed medical school at Weill Cornell Medical College and his family medicine residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He is currently a tenured professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine at the University of Utah, where he also serves as Associate Vice President for Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion for the academic units and the health system. He is co-founder and co-director of the STFM Leadership through Scholarship Fellowship, which is designed to teach writing skills to early-career family medicine faculty to advance their careers.

About Family Physicians Inquiries Network (www.fpin.org)

FPIN was established over 25 years ago. The organization envisions a primary care workforce that thinks critically, communicates expertly, and utilizes the best current evidence to improve patients' health. The FPIN network currently serves 175 family medicine residency programs and Departments in the United States, Canada, and China and publishes content in 47 countries across the globe. The primary mission of FPIN is to provide quality education and professional development to primary care clinicians to practice evidence-based medicine and produce scholarship.

