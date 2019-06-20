Family Research Council Celebrates Court Win for New Title X Rule, Calls it Important Step toward Ending Title X's Forced Partnership with the Abortion Industry

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit just ruled that the Trump administration's regulations governing the Title X family planning program can go into effect while court proceedings play out. The Protect Life Rule at issue in this case ensures the integrity of the Title X program by preventing the "co-location" of federally funded family planning clinics with abortion clinics. The announcement comes a day after the Department of Health and Human Services strongly defended the new Title X regulations in front of a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee. Family Research Council Vice President for Policy Travis Weber commented:

"With today's decision, President Trump's HHS is able to proceed with implementing the new Title X rule. The finalized 'protect life rule' will draw a bright line between abortion and family planning programs -- just as federal law requires and the Supreme Court has upheld.

"It's a shame that the federal Title X family planning program has been co-mingled with abortion ever since President Bill Clinton issued regulations not only removing the barrier of separation President Reagan put in place, but even illegally requiring groups to refer for abortion. The result is that Planned Parenthood – an organization that's been under investigation for selling baby body parts – gets roughly $60 million per year through what has become a slush fund for the abortion giant.

"To comply with this rule, Title X clinics must maintain both physical and financial separation from abortion services and will no longer be allowed to refer clients for abortions. While we await the final ruling on the merits of this case, today's ruling from the Ninth Circuit is a great first step in ending the forced partnership between the Title X program and the abortion industry," concluded Weber.

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

