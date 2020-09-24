Family Research Council Condemns Attacks on Amy Barrett's Faith

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins called out the ongoing anti-Christian smear campaign against prospective Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, currently under consideration for Justice Ginsburg's vacant seat. Among others, members of the Left and the media have attacked Judge Barrett in the last few days for her religious beliefs. Barrett has made clear in multiple statements that her Catholic faith does not dictate her duties as a judge, but this still has not stopped those on the Left from imposing what amounts to a religious test.

Family Research Council Tony Perkins responded to the attacks on Judge Barrett:

"While the confirmation processes for Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were not tame by any means, what we will most likely see in the coming weeks, given the stakes of this nomination, will make those earlier confirmation battles look like a dispute in small claims court. The startling level of anti-Christian bias already on display against Barrett reveals how far outside of the mainstream the Left has become and how determined they are to oppose whoever President Trump nominates to fill this vacancy.

"Whoever the Supreme Court nominee is, she must be prepared to defend her religious beliefs under intense scrutiny. But she should also know that she will not stand alone. In fact, 'Remember the dogma' like 'Remember the Alamo' may become an enduring battle cry for religious liberty," Perkins concluded.

Travis Weber, Vice President for Policy & Government Affairs at Family Research Council, added:

"No person should be forced to undergo the smears that Amy Coney Barrett has undergone just because they want to remain faithful to their beliefs and serve the public in our nation's judiciary. What she went through during her confirmation for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, and what she is already facing again, is a total disgrace. I thought we were past unconstitutional religious tests a long time ago. Based on what Judge Barrett has undergone, I was mistaken."

