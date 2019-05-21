Family Research Council Debunks Arguments for California bill to Mandate Abortion Pills in College Health Centers

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, the California Senate passed Senate Bill 24, which would require the state's 34 public universities to dispense the abortion pill from their student health centers. Patrina Mosley, Family Research Council's Director of Life, Culture, and Women's Advocacy, debunked the arguments for this bill in her latest publication, "California's Campus Abortion Mandate is Bad Model Legislation."

The publication summarizes:

"This mandate shows a reckless disregard for the safety and health of young women and moreover creates considerable liability for the universities and all those involved, such as:

College dorm rooms are unsafe environments to have an abortion.

University student health centers (SHCs) are not equipped to handle adverse outcomes of on-campus abortions that may occur.

The bill's funding mechanism is purposefully vague.

No conscience exemptions are offered for college health center staff who may object to dispensing the abortion pill."

Family Research Council Director of Life, Culture, and Women's Advocacy Patrina Mosley added the following comments:

"The state of California is vying to be the first state in the nation that would force institutions of education to become abortion facilities--with no safeguards for protecting taxpayer dollars.

"Chemical abortions are traumatic multi-day processes that come with a risk of serious adverse effect. No dormitory community is prepared to handle the liabilities such a mandate creates. The physical and psychological health of women is at considerable risk, and no state should consider it for model legislation," concluded Mosley.

To read the full publication, visit this page: https://www.frc.org/abortionpill.

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

