Family Research Council Responds to SPLC Indictments; Says Accountability Should Include Restitution for those Harmed

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement in response to federal indictments of the Southern Poverty Law Center after a federal investigation revealed the SPLC funneled millions of dollars to the Ku Klux Klan and other similar groups:

"The indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center is a welcome development, especially if it marks the beginning of the end of its long pattern of misrepresentation and harm. For years, the SPLC has used its platform to label and target organizations with whom it disagrees, often blurring the line between legitimate concern and ideological attack. That kind of reckless characterization doesn't just damage reputations, it has put lives at risk.

"Our own organization, Family Research Council, experienced this firsthand when a gunman entered our building over a decade ago, citing SPLC's materials. We've talked with the FBI to help them understand how these designations have real-world consequences. That's why this moment matters. Accountability should not stop with individual convictions. If wrongdoing is proven, justice should include restitution to those harmed. With over $750 million in their endowment which includes offshore accounts, the SPLC should be held responsible not only for what was done, but for the damage left behind," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council