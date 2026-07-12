FRC's Tony Perkins on Lindsey Graham's Passing: He Embodied Moral Courage

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement regarding the passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) last night:

"Lindsey Graham was a true leader. Lindsey did the hard, often unseen work of accomplishing what has lasting value.

"Lindsey Graham was not just a vote; he was a voice, a voice for the defenseless. He used his influence to advance the cause of life. When others grew quiet, Lindsey stepped forward and gave his colleagues a way to speak - clearly, courageously, and compassionately about the dignity of every human life.

"He was also a consistent advocate for persecuted Christians around the world, those who suffer simply because they refuse to deny their faith.

"He saw the global landscape the way a chess master sees the board, thinking several moves ahead. He remained steady, because he knew what is at stake--not just for us, but for our children and grandchildren. That is moral courage. And that same conviction was seen in his steadfast support for the State of Israel.

"He used his voice, and his influence, not for himself, but to protect and advance faith, family, and freedom. Lindsey Graham delivered on all three.

"I offer my deepest condolences -- and my deepest gratitude -- to the Graham family. America could use more leaders like Lindsey Graham who embodied moral courage: doing what is right for others, even when it may cost you personally," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council