FRC: SCOTUS Ruling on Women's Sports Shows Court Cannot Dodge Chaos Created with Redefinition of Marriage

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Family Research Council

Jun 30, 2026, 13:38 ET

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued their 6-3 decision in West Virginia v. B.P.J.. The case was consolidated with Hecox v. Little. This consolidated case came about after the Idaho state legislature passed its 2020 Fairness in Women's Sports Act and West Virginia enacted their Save Women's Sports Act. Both states were attempting to preserve women's only spaces under the protections afforded by Title IX.  

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins commented:

"A victory for biology and women's sports! The Supreme Court could not dodge the cultural chaos ball it created with the redefinition of marriage. Like the American people, who are connecting the dots and changing their minds on the reordering of society with the redefining of marriage, maybe the Court will eventually find its way back. This is a good first step."

SOURCE Family Research Council

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