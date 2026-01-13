Family Research Council, Senator Lindsey Graham, State Attorneys General to Lead Press Conference Urging the FDA to End Biden-era Abortion Drug Policies

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, January 14, at 1:00 PM ET, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) will join the Louisiana and Ohio state attorneys general as well as leading pro-life members of Congress and state leaders in a Capitol Hill press conference urging DOJ and HHS to end the Biden-era policies that have allowed abortion drugs to be shipped across state lines, which are undermining state laws, endangering women, and violating federal law. The pro-life leaders will urge the DOJ to safeguard the constitutional authority of states to enact and enforce pro-life laws. They will also urge the FDA to immediately suspend mifepristone and all its generic forms from the market while conducting an evaluation of the risks associated with the drug. This dangerous drug has caused serious adverse complications in nearly 11 percent of pregnant moms who use it, and it enables abusers, who have given it to pregnant moms without their consent. Mifepristone poses grave risks to pregnant moms, especially when dispensed without in-person screening or ultrasound evaluation.

Who: Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.)

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.)

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)

Jason Rapert, Founder & President, National Association of Christian Lawmakers

Victoria Cobb, President, The Family Foundation of Virginia; board member of the Family Policy Alliance

What: Press conference urging the FDA to end the Biden-era policies that have allowed dangerous abortion drugs to be shipped across state lines - undermining state laws, endangering women, and violating federal law.

When: 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Where: 608 Dirksen Senate Office Building

50 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

Watch online live stream: https://www.youtube.com/@USSenLindseyGraham

