Family Research Council Welcomes Bob Fu as Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council is pleased to announce that Bob Fu has joined FRC's Center for Religious Liberty as Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom. As religious persecution continues to spread around the world, and as China in particular continues to play a troubling role, Bob will bring to FRC his specific expertise handling religious freedom issues in that country.

Bob was a former student leader in China during the Tiananmen Square democracy movement in 1989, and a professor and house church leader in Beijing until he and his wife, Bochun "Heidi" Cai, were imprisoned in 1996. After he was exiled to the United States, in 2002 Bob founded ChinaAid and continued to advocate for religious freedom in China. Bob is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and regularly testifies and briefs policymakers and legislators on religious freedom and national security, foreign policy, and rule of law, as well as refugee issues in the free world. He graduated with a Ph.D. from St. John's College at the University of Durham in the U.K. in the field of religious freedom.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins stated:

"We are pleased to have Bob Fu join our team, as his expertise will assist and bolster our efforts to advance religious freedom in China and around the world."

Bob Fu, Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom at FRC, added:



"I am very honored to join the talented team at FRC as I continue to fight for religious freedom in China and elsewhere around the world. Working together, we can better advance religious freedom for the persecuted worldwide."

SOURCE Family Research Council