Family Reunited After 25 Years through Board Game

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now Age Imaginations has launched their Kickstarter campaign for the Oracle board-game Masters of Light. This part Oracle Deck, part Board-Game promotes kindness, self-actualization and has reunited a family after 25 years. It's a sort of fun Truth Or Dare, where players flip cards and have to follow the instructions, except it's designed to push our social norms and expand our hearts with good acts.

These pushing norms were especially true for Laura Alaimo-Magnifico, whom had barely spoken to her brother since she was a young child. Due to a family dilemma that dragged them both into a bitter dispute, she and her brother were separated as children. Now, as adults, they could barely recognize one another.

But while playing this board-game with some friends one evening, she drew a card that challenged her to "Call someone you haven't spoken to in a long time and say I love you."

She drew up thoughts of her estranged brother. Laura then took on the dare and left her brother a voicemail, telling him how much she loves and misses him.

That small gesture had profound effects on her family's life. As Laura recounts: "I had only spoken to my brother off and on occasionally since I was 9 years old. I had never had a real one-on-one conversation with him. However, that night when I left that message, it was just me telling him what I really felt in my heart."

Shortly thereafter, her brother called her back and the two met over coffee. This small gesture led them toward rebuilding a new relationship, and eventually, the whole family came together. Her family now speaks to one another nearly every day.

Now Age Imaginations, the company behind the Masters of Light game, hopes that by triggering its users to perform acts of kindness and self-actualization, it can give kindness a comeback this year. The game is designed as a fun Truth or Dare, where players flip cards and with instructions that are designed to expand our hearts with positive acts for ourselves and others.

Masters of Light is now in the works to launch a Kickstarter campaign to spread their game to everyone. To support their endeavor, please visit their Kickstarter Campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/infinitelights/masters-of-light-release-your-greatness?ref=creator_nav

