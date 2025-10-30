Family RV Association Announces New Executive Director

CINCINNATI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Uhlenbrock, a longtime employee of Family RV Association, has been named executive director, effective immediately. The association's Executive Board unanimously approved his appointment.

Family RV Association, formerly known as Family Motor Coach Association, is an international organization that supports RV owners and enthusiasts.

Doug Uhlenbrock brings 24 years of experience at Family RV Association to his new role as executive director.

"We believe that Doug will bring stability to Family RV Association and keep us moving forward as the premier RV association," Paul Mitchell, FRVA national president, said. "With 24 years of experience, he understands our needs, is dedicated to growing the association, and meets one of our major criteria: a desire to remain with us long-term."

Uhlenbrock joined the association in 2001 as an associate editor for Family Motor Coaching magazine (now called Family RVing). In 2014, he became events manager, working with the director of events to plan international conventions. Since his promotion to director of events in 2017, he has overseen 15 conventions.

"I'm honored and excited to step into this new role at Family RV Association," Uhlenbrock said. "We face many challenges, but also great opportunities to reinvent the ways we provide the education, benefits, and community involvement that RVers want and need from a membership group. With the support of our national leadership and the dedicated effort of our national office staff and volunteers, I am optimistic that FRVA is ready to shed the reputation as 'the best-kept secret in RVing' and prove that we are the leading RV association in North America."

ABOUT FAMILY RV ASSOCIATION

Family RV Association (FRVA) is the world's largest not-for-profit organization dedicated to recreational vehicle (RV) owners. It has been in operation since its establishment in 1963 as the Family Motor Coach Association. Today, with nearly 100,000 members across North America, FRVA fosters a strong sense of community among RV enthusiasts through local chapters, national conventions, rallies, and group travel opportunities. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the association offers a wide range of member benefits, including Family RVing magazine; a medical and travel evacuation program; a discounted roadside service plan; insurance programs; and savings on tires, RV tours, mobile internet, and more. At its core, FRVA is about connections — bringing together people who share a passion for RV travel and the freedom of the open road. For more information, visit frva.com or call (800) 543-3622.

