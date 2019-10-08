Family RV Group Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Candys Campers

CINCINNATI, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family RV Group ("Family RV"), a specialty retailer of new and used recreational vehicles ("RVs") and related services is announcing a continuation of its expansion strategy with the acquisition of Candys Campers, Inc. ("Candys"). Candys is comprised of two RV dealerships in Scottsville, Kentucky (Bowling Green) and Murfreesboro, Tennessee (Nashville). Family RV Group, with nine locations across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia, is a portfolio company of Kidd & Company, LLC ("KCO"), a private investment firm located in Old Greenwich, CT.

Walt Rodgers, Family RV CEO stated, "We are excited to announce the acquisition of Candys Campers and welcome the entire Candys team to our family! This acquisition is another example of our commitment to expand our reach, add more options to our loyal customers and bring our strong customer service mindset to more RV-buying communities."

"We believe it was a natural fit for Candys to join the Family RV team because they have an excellent reputation among their manufacturing partners, parts distributors and retail customers for delivering best-in-class sales and services for the past 50 years," said Steven Burnett, Candys Founder.

"Family RV Group's acquisition of Candys Campers continues our strategy of geographic expansion by acquiring quality RV dealerships with brand recognition, high customer loyalty and strong operations," said Ken Heuer, a KCO Principal and Family RV Board member.

With this acquisition, Family RV now operates eleven full-service dealerships throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia and continues to expand its market footprint across the Midwest and Southeast. The acquired businesses will operate under the Candy's Family RV name.

About Family RV Group

Family RV began in Cincinnati in 1968 as a family-owned and operated RV dealership, providing sales of new and used RVs, related services, parts and accessories for RV owners and camping enthusiasts. Family RV has grown to eleven locations across five states and has developed a stellar reputation among its customers for delivering best-in-class sales and service. For more information, visit www.familyrvgroup.com.

About Kidd & Company

Kidd & Company (KCO) is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut and started in 1976 by William Kidd when he made his first private equity investment. Today, KCO brings management, operational, sales, marketing, corporate finance and M&A expertise to increase the total value of its investments by driving superior returns both organically and through accretive acquisitions. For more information, visit www.kiddcompany.com.

Contact: Jerry Watkins jwatkins@familyrvgroup.com 513-923-5440

SOURCE Family RV Group

Related Links

http://www.familyrvgroup.com

