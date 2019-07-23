Family RV Group™ Wins Flying W Dealer Excellence Award

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family RV Group ("Family RV"), a specialty retailer of new and used recreational vehicles and related services with nine locations across Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia, was recently awarded by Winnebago Industries® the inaugural 2019 Winnebago Flying W Dealer Excellence award.

Winnebago's Flying W award is in its first year having assumed the place of the Winnebago Circle of Excellence that had previously been awarded to RV dealers by the company. The Flying W award recognizes the best Winnebago dealers and is only presented to the top 33 percent of motorhome and towable dealerships that provide customers with service excellence and superior owner satisfaction. As recognition for their achievement, Family RV will receive Flying W Award promotional and display materials for their dealerships, as well as Flying W Dealer identification on the Winnebago Dealer Locator for the following 12 months.

Walt Rodgers, Family RV CEO said, "Family RV is honored to be included with this prestigious group of RV dealers in both the motorhome and towable categories. We have always valued our partnership with Winnebago as it extends over 20 years!"

Dean Casad, Director of Customer Experience at Winnebago Industries said, "The Flying W Dealer Excellence award recognizes the legacy of the Winnebago brand, and speaks directly to our company's mission to create lifetime advocates by delivering an unsurpassed customer experience. With this outstanding achievement, Family RV Group is setting the bar for the entire industry. We are proud to recognize their commitment to going the extra mile for Winnebago owners."

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. began in 1958 and is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands. The Company builds quality recreational vehicles (RVs) and boats in multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. They are traded on the New York and Chicago Stock Exchanges under the symbol WGO. For more information, visit www.winnebagoind.com.

About Family RV Group

Family RV began in Cincinnati in 1968 as a family-owned and operated RV dealership, providing sales of new and used RVs, related services, parts and accessories for RV owners and camping enthusiasts. Family RV has grown to nine locations across five states and has developed a stellar reputation among its customers for delivering best-in-class sales and service. For more information, visit www.familyrvgroup.com.

About Kidd & Company

Kidd & Company (KCO) is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut and started in 1976 by William Kidd when he made his first private equity investment. Today, KCO brings management, operational, sales, marketing, corporate finance and M&A expertise to increase the total value of its investments by driving superior returns both organically and through accretive acquisitions. For more information, visit www.kiddcompany.com.

