Family safety app HeyPolo earns Mumsnet Rated badge, with 92% of parent testers saying it gave them greater peace of mind

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyPolo, the privacy-first family safety app from the Surfshark group, has been awarded the Mumsnet Rated badge following independent testing by the Mumsnet community, the UK's biggest network for parents.

83% of testers would recommend HeyPolo to friends or family, and most notably, 92% said the app gave them greater peace of mind about their family's safety.

HeyPolo

HeyPolo brings intelligent location sharing and smart safety notifications together in one app, built on a simple belief: family safety should never come at the cost of privacy. That's why HeyPolo is designed to help families know the people they love are okay, while giving everyone control over what they share. Rather than sharing location by default, it lets people choose exactly what they share, with whom, and when. Additionally, the company does not sell or monetise user location data.

"As a parent myself, it means a lot to be recognised by fellow parents in the Mumsnet community. I loved hearing the everyday examples testers shared and the small moments where the app gave them real confidence. We built HeyPolo to help families stay connected and reassured while giving everyone control over what they share, and this result shows us parents feel the difference," says Edvinas Sersniovas, CEO at HeyPolo.

The features testers valued most were real-time location, arrival and departure alerts, and the compass tool for finding each other quickly. Among testers who had used other location-sharing apps before, more than half felt HeyPolo was better than the alternatives, and more than four in five (83%) found the app easy or very easy to set up.

What Mumsnet testers said about HeyPolo:

"I liked the real-time location, not from a control point but rather from a security point."

"On other apps, only the parents can see the child, but the children can't find the parents. I like that everyone can see everyone else."

"It takes some of the anxiety out of stressful situations to know we can find each other."

"Quick and easy to use."

HeyPolo is available on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. New users can experience the app with a 7-day free trial as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ABOUT HEYPOLO

HeyPolo is a family-safety app built to give people more control over how they stay connected. Created by the team behind privacy tools like Surfshark and Incogni, it brings a more balanced approach to family safety.

Instead of defaulting to continuous tracking, HeyPolo allows users to choose when, how, and with whom they share their location. It's designed to support real-life use — from families coordinating daily routines to staying in touch with teens, partners, and older relatives — without compromising independence. HeyPolo has been awarded the Mumsnet Rated badge, an endorsement by the UK's no.1 network for parents.

For more information, visit heypolo.com or contact [email protected]

ABOUT SURFSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, and a tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up. For more research projects, visit our Research Hub.

More information: [email protected]

SOURCE Surfshark B.V.