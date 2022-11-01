Family Self-Help Books Featured in LibraryBub Selection for November

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychologist Mary Pipher in her book The Shelter of Each Other explains that "it's impossible to capture the diversity or complexity of families." What she sought to do instead was "to explore how our culture affects the mental health of families" and "to encourage discussions about what families need". In the book Grieving Parents, author Nathalie Himmelrich presents personal and professional insights into grieving and healing. One reviewer tells how the book "takes the important step of normalizing grief and is filled with personal insights of bereaved parents who have experienced what so many of us have after our losses. It is practical yet intimate." Similarly, John Murray's It's All about Love brings personal insights. The author, who's the principal caregiver for his wife, writes about the purpose of the book. "All I want to do here is to relate how life is and how it has been for us. I plan to share the things that have occurred and affected us on our journey with Parkinson's disease. All illnesses are different, which create different scenarios. Caregiving is not an easy road to travel. In fact, it can be quite difficult at times and often uphill. It is a permanent learning experience… Those who are caregiving will see themselves reflected in our situation and will identify with some of the issues we have faced."

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist Linda Abbott never thought about writing a novel until well after her 40th birthday. "About 15 years ago, someone asked me a fairly innocuous question that literally changed the direction of my life. 'Have you read any good books lately?' At the time, all I read were news magazines, but the question haunted me; after all, I'd spent my childhood devouring Nancy Drew. So I went to the library, started reading fiction again, and haven't stopped since." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Binge by Anne Pfeffer ISBN: 978-0578346298

Mystery & Thriller

Amish under Fire (Book Two of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1732987920

Amish Amnesia (Book Three of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1732987982

Scam at Old River by Mike Mackay ISBN: 978-0645052107

You Won't Know How... or When (Book Four of the Magnolia Bluff Crime Chronicles series) by James R. Callan ISBN: 978-1732122765

Romance

The Inspector's Daughter and the Maid by Marlene Cheng ISBN: 979-8484505272

Science Fiction & Fantasy

The Witches of Wildwood: Cape May horror stories and other scary tales from the Jersey Shore by Mark W. Curran ISBN: 978-1936828494

Children's

Destiny's Big Day by Terri Jones Salter ISBN: 979-8985112306

My Friend Breath by Meg Gillespie and Kelsey Corey ISBN: 978-1778214905



NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Are You Okay?: the carryover of kindness by A.S. Drayton ISBN: 978-1667811765

It's All about Love: confessions of a caregiver by John Murray ISBN: 978-1773543673

Business

Business Success Secrets: entrepreneurial thinking that works by Tamara L. Nall et al. ISBN: 978-1637350522

Strides to Blissful Leadership: how to succeed in business and life by Arvind Sharma ASIN: B0BG9G9J2Z

Why Brave Women Win by Jill Bausch ISBN: 978-1637351529

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Grieving Parents: surviving loss as a couple by Nathalie Himmelrich ISBN: 978-0989934749

Religion & Spirituality

Winks from Above by Liliane Fortna ISBN: 978-1954920248

Self-Help

Coronavirus Reflections: Bitter or Better? by Larada Horner-Miller ISBN: 978-0996614467

Author Andrew Bullas is grateful for the exposure LibraryBub has given his book Charlie Echo. "The targeted nature of LibraryBub's service," Bullas says, "offers a very specific and significant boost to independent authors, particularly those based outside the United States."

Librarians are asked to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

[email protected]

www.leaderspress.com

SOURCE LibraryBub