Family Solves "Bricks Everywhere" Problem With BrickPack, a Portable Play Bag for Young Builders

Patent pending family-designed bag with a 60-inch play mat launches on Amazon, helping kids take bricks anywhere while parents get faster cleanup and less clutter

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A family that grew tired of stepping on bricks has turned their son's overflowing collection into a new kind of portable play solution. Today they announced the launch of BrickPack, a patent pending bag that delivers "creativity on the go" by combining brick storage with a 60-inch play mat so kids can build almost anywhere and pack everything away in seconds. BrickPack is now available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FSPQSGGN.

The BrickPack System: A patent pending solution for "creativity on the go," featuring a travel-ready backpack with a 60-inch play mat and a clear display pocket for minifigures. Photo by: Kreative Kollector Cleanup in Seconds: 14-year-old Derek Lewis, the inspiration for the brand, demonstrates how the integrated mat funnels thousands of bricks back into the bag for fast, mess-free storage. Photo by: Kreative Kollector

"As a product marketer, I've launched hundreds of products," said David Lewis, speaking for the family behind BrickPack and the Kreative Kollector brand. "As a parent, nothing has meant more than this one. Our son Derek is a very creative builder with thousands of LEGO bricks. They were in the car, in suitcases, under tables. We wanted to support that creativity without turning our home and every trip into a brick disaster zone."

The family searched for a way to carry loose bricks, baseplates and minifigures that kids could actually take on the go and put away quickly. While storage bins and boxes were easy to find, the market lacked a truly portable play solution.

"So we decided to design it together as a family project," Lewis said.

How BrickPack Works

Storage and play in one: BrickPack carries loose bricks, baseplates, mini figures, and favorite builds in a kid-friendly bag. Unzipped, it opens into a 60-inch built-in play mat, creating a large, defined play zone.





BrickPack launches under Kreative Kollector, the family's brand inspired by Derek's love of building and sharing creations. A portion of every sale supports Pass the Bricks (https://www.passthebricks.org/), a nonprofit that repurposes donated bricks for kids in need.

LEGO® is a trademark of the LEGO Group of companies, which does not sponsor, authorize, or endorse this product. BrickPack is designed to be compatible with LEGO bricks and other popular building bricks.

About Kreative Kollector

Kreative Kollector is a family-run brand focused on practical tools that support creative play in real homes. BrickPack, its flagship patent pending product, was shaped by years of feedback from children, families and the builder community to make brick play more portable and less overwhelming. Follow Kreative Kollector on YouTube at @KreativeKollector.

