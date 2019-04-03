Family Spring Breakers Continue to Flock to Florida As the Caribbean Sees Travel Spike in April

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first wave of family spring break has come to an end, but students from major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. are getting ready for their recesses at the end of April. CheapOair®, an online travel agency and leading provider of cheap flights, has analyzed the latest travel trends to determine the top destinations for elementary, middle, and high school families with spring break in April1.

Florida continues to dominate this year's domestic travel list for family spring breakers with Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, and Tampa claiming the first three spots. Miami and Fort Myers also made it into the top ten. Internationally, Mexico and the Caribbean hold a strong presence, pushing out the European destinations that were popular with families during the March spring break period.

Top Domestic Destination for Family Spring Breakers, April 20192 Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare3 Orlando, FL $368 Ft. Lauderdale, FL $364 Tampa, FL $334 Las Vegas, NV $338 Miami, FL $378 Los Angeles, CA $371 Ft. Myers, FL $408 Honolulu, HI $726 Phoenix, AZ $392 San Juan, PR $558

Top International Destinations for Family Spring Breakers, April 20194 Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare3 Cancun, Mexico $486 London, England $618 Paris, France $557 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico $493 Los Cabos, Mexico $509 Montego Bay, Jamaica $536 Nassau, Bahamas $554 Aruba $755 Grand Cayman Island $585 San Jose, Costa Rica $602

"For April travel, we are seeing many of the traditional spring break spots resurface, particularly among our international top ten destinations," said Tom Spagnola, SVP of Supplier Relations at CheapOair. "As summer nears, we're seeing an increase in airfares to Europe which has changed the options available for budget-conscious families traveling at the end of April."

In April, average domestic airfare this year is $423 while international airfare is averaging around $570. The cheapest domestic destination is Tampa, FL with an airfare of $334. Internationally, Cancun is the cheapest of the international destinations with an average airfare of $486.

1Family spring break data for March 2019 released on March 6, 2019.

2 Based on passenger groups traveling domestically in the US departing 4/12/19 – 4/16/19 or 4/19/19 – 4/23/19 and returning 4/17/19 – 4/21/19 or 4/24/19 – 4/28/19.

3 Based on average roundtrip airfare departing from US gateways departing 4/12/19 – 4/16/19 or 4/19/19 – 4/23/19 and returning 4/17/19 – 4/21/19 or 4/24/19 – 4/28/19.

4 Based on passenger groups traveling internationally from the US departing 4/12/19 – 4/16/19 or 4/19/19 – 4/23/19 and returning 4/17/19 – 4/21/19 or 4/24/19 – 4/28/19.

*Passenger groups defined as bookings with 3-5 passengers

