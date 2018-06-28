SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from the Anderson family regarding the death of stage, television and film actor, Stanley Anderson. He was 78.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Stanley Anderson has passed away on June 24th 2018, just 6 weeks after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Actor Stanley Anderson Actor Stanley Anderson

"Stanley's professional acting career began with the Seattle Repertory Theatre, and continued with the Actor's Theatre of Louisville, and more than 20 years at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. His role in Arena's "The Piggy Bank" earned him a Helen Hayes Award for Best Supporting Actor. His film career included roles as the President of the United States in two Michael Bay movies, "Armageddon" and "The Rock." His television career included a recurring role as Drew Carey's dad on "The Drew Carey Show" and as Judge Vandelay in the final episode of "Seinfeld." Stanley was a long-time member of three labor unions for actors. Concurrent with his acting career, he was well-known behind the scenes for his three decades of voiceover work in ads for Democratic candidates and issues across the country. He was most proud, ultimately, of the part he played in politics."

Anderson Family Media Contact:

Derek Anderson

197816@email4pr.com

703-606-8731

https://m.imdb.com/name/nm0027454/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/style/1989/06/04/the-many-faces-of-stanley-anderson/9710ce9a-69bf-4ccd-b43b-bed08d8ec04b/?utm_term=.5b44ecdad4ed

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-statement-regarding-the-death-of-stage-film-and-television-actor-stanley-anderson-300673863.html

SOURCE The Anderson Family