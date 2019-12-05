Family Tax Review Can Help You Get More from Your 2020 Tax Returns

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Tax Review, the recently launched full service tax firm offering families and individuals extended services to review their current and last three-years of taxes for no upfront fee, today announced their Get More 2020 campaign. The Get More 2020 campaign is an initiative that aims to help Americans nationwide claim all deductions and credits they are entitled to in 2019 and over the three years prior, yielding a higher overall tax refund. No fee will be charged, unless Family Tax Review successfully increase a customer's tax refunds, by getting them an additional refund check for the prior three years in addition to the 2019 tax year.

"We know individuals and families are out there working hard for their money, so we want to ensure they're getting their proper tax refunds for 2019, but also for prior years 2016, 2017 & 2018," said Brian Marc Jones, CEO of Family Tax Review. "Reviewing the last three-years of individual or family taxes allows us to see that all the proper credits and deductions were taken, and if they weren't, our clients can expect an extra refund check back. We are excited about this campaign and about helping Americans get back what they are owed."

Family Tax Review offers their services in the United States. The company reviews both individual and family taxes for the last three-years to double check for missed deductions or credits. In the United States, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will allow refunds as far back as three-years, which is why the company likes to ensure all monies owed to their clients from the Internal Revenue Service are paid to them before time runs out.

Unlike any other tax preparation company, Family Tax Review guarantees a refund to their clients, or they will discount their fees down to zero. The minimum additional refund amount they have been able to find for their clients is $5,000. When a refund is found, the fees are only due, once the client receives their refund check in hand from the IRS or State. No fees are due in advance.

For more information on how to file your upcoming return, visit www.famtaxreview.org.

About Family Tax Review

Family Tax Review is a full-service tax firm offering customers extended services to review their last three-years of taxes for free, in addition to their current fiscal year in hopes of increasing annual returns for families and individuals nationwide. The company only charges a fee once the refunds have been granted. Family Tax Review services are available across the United States. For more information visit www.famtaxreview.org.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Domecq

949-777-1354

230409@email4pr.com

SOURCE Family Tax Review