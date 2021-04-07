Family Ties at the Chiropractic Wellness Center

TULSA, Okla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It often starts with a mother who comes into the chiropractor's office for a specific reason, said Lance Hoose of Chiropractic Wellness Center.

"Once the patient becomes familiar with and sees the benefits of chiropractic care, they realize it's not just about pain relief, but also maintaining health and wellness," he said. "This result often introduces my ability to begin adjusting their children."

Dr Hoose, Chiropractor in Tulsa Ok explaining the chiropractic process to a patient

Chiropractic Wellness Center, which serves Tulsa and the surrounding area, takes great pride in providing the best chiropractic care to every patient, children included.

"By age 5, you've fallen more than 5,000 times, which can lead to spine misalignment," Hoose said.

Without the relief from pressure that a chiropractor can provide, by the time the child is 10 years old the damage has been done.

"The body is smart," Hoose said. "The spine will autocorrect, and that's where the curvature can start."

Just as a physician and dentist play their part in a person's overall health and wellness, chiropractic care has a significant role with its preventative screenings contributing to life-long health.

"Getting checked should be normal procedure because if you can fix something early on and get it moving sooner than later, it will benefit the child and family in the long run."

This is why, Hoose says, it's best to get children checked when they're young, even as newborns.

"Complications stemming from labor and delivery can cause irritation to the nerves of the newborn's neck, compromising it."

Many times, Hoose said kids' spines aren't checked until they're years into playing sports and have suffered injuries.

"It usually takes three to four injuries before someone realizes that if they came in on a regular basis they would be healthier and feel better. Once your zones are back in balance, your body functions better. After patients see the change it makes them believers."

It's often only then that parents take them to the doctor and find out they have what's called scoliosis.

"In most of the cases, it could have been prevented," Hoose said. "Once that curve is there, it's there. You can't change that structurally."

Once patients do come to Chiropractic Wellness Center, Hoose helps by balancing out and straightening the patient's misaligned spine. "I free up any restrictions. For example, if there's any areas that are pinched, I try to incorporate motion back in."

Each person's body deals with various chemical, emotional and physical stress in different ways and the pandemic has compounded everyday stress by adding unusual circumstances.

"Parents acting as teachers while having to balance working from home is a burden," Hoose said. "Families that are seen at my practice enjoy coming in together, they're healthier, their kids are healthier and there's a lot less stress happening in their lives."

For more information call 918-742-0560 or visit https://www.drhoose.com/

