Family to Hold Rally Calling Out Prosecutor for Refusing to Charge Officers Who Killed Unarmed Black Man

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of Tyrea M. Pryor, the 39-year-old black man shot and killed by officers with the Independence Police Department (IPD) in Jackson County, MO, will join their attorneys and community leaders including Bishop Tony R. Caldwell of the Justice and Dignity Center for a news conference and rally tomorrow (March 23, 2023) at 1:00 PM (CST) in front of the Jackson County Courthouse (415 E 12th St, Kansas City, MO) to call out Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker for failing to charge IPD officers Jamie Welsh and Hunter Soule while he was defenseless and trapped in a wrecked vehicle over a pistol that simply didn't exist.

Pryor's family is represented by nationally renown civil rights attorney Harry Daniels as well as Arimeta DuPree and Henry W Tanner Jr.

Baker previously told Pryor's family that officers opened fire after seeing a "floating gun." No handgun was found, however, and the only firearm in the vehicle was secured by fellow IPD officer Alex Steele at the time Welsh and Soule opened fire. In fact, Steele was in the line of fire and was almost hit when at least one bullet fired by his fellow officers flew by his head.

Earlier this week, attorneys formally requested the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to open an investigation into the shooting.

Details for tomorrow's news conference are as follows:

Thursday, March 23

1:00 PM (CST): Tyrea Pryor News Conference and Rally

In front of the Jackson County Courthouse 415 E 12th St, Kansas City, MO

Information for the media: The news conference will feature remarks from members of Pryor's family, attorneys Harry Daniels, Arimeta DuPree and Henry W Tanner Jr. and Bishop Tony R. Caldwell of the Justice and Dignity Center.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:45 PM (CST) and to RSVP HERE .

Click HERE to view a copy of the letter requesting a DOJ investigation.

Click HERE to view the video and investigation reports.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC