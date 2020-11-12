Family Vision Practice Merges with Sterling Vision

HILLSBORO, Ore., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Vision is pleased to announce the addition of Family Vision Practice to our network. Family Vision Practice is located in Hillsboro, Oregon, and has been the practice of Dr. John Krebsbach for the past 39 years. "I have selected Sterling Vision to assume my practice effective November 2, 2020 so I can work part-time as a deacon at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church," says Dr. Krebsbach. "I am confident that the Sterling Vision team will create a friendly and professional atmosphere that my patients can rely on for all of their eye health needs."

Sterling Vision is also welcoming Dr. Ben Jager to the team at Family Vision Practice, as well as Cascade Vision Center in Gresham, Oregon. Ben Jager, OD, specializes in comprehensive eye exams for children & adults, contact lens fittings, and diagnosis and treatment of ocular diseases. Beyond his professional skills, Dr. Jager is a passionate Portland Trailblazers fan; he also enjoys cooking and camping. He is excited about the opportunity to join the comprehensive, collaborative team at Sterling Vision.

"We are happy to welcome the staff at Vision Family Practice to the Sterling Vision team," says Albert O. Edwards, MD, MBA, PhD, one of the founding physicians of Sterling Vision. "Sterling Vision will ensure that the patients of Family Vision Practice will continue to receive the highest quality service and expanded care options."

About Sterling Vision

Sterling Vision is a network of eye care professionals driven to provide patient-centered care at ten locations across Oregon. Our team of clinicians are as compassionate as they are accomplished and put patient health first and foremost. We offer a comprehensive selection of medical, surgical, consultative, and aesthetics services, all delivered with care and thoroughness.

Contact

