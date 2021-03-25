Family Wins $40 Million Judgment Against Parachute Center Linked with Over 20 Fatalities

LODI, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Tyler Turner and his instructor died in a skydiving accident at Lodi Parachute Center, the facility continued the day's operations as normal. Its owner, Bill Dause, was no stranger to tragedy: Since the 1980s, at least 20 individuals have died in skydiving accidents at various companies he has owned. Yet, until now, Dause has managed to largely avoid consequences by abandoning corporations that end up in trouble, continuing operations under a different name.

This time, he will not have a chance to manipulate his way out of trouble. The judgment, finalized on Monday, March 15th, is not only against one of the entities under which Dause previously operated Lodi Parachute Center; Mr. Dause himself will be responsible for paying the full $40 million awarded to the Turner family. This was a key point for Attorney Paul Van Der Walde, the lead on the case. Based on evidence uncovered during the litigation, Attorney Van Der Walde believes Dause has taken extraordinary steps to avoid liability while knowingly endangering clients.

Though this tragic accident took a kind and talented young man from the world, Tyler Turner's legacy may be the eventual shutdown of the company that killed more than 19 skydivers before him, and several since. Van Der Walde and the Turner family hope their win will force Dause to sell his business to a responsible owner who will take appropriate care to ensure customers' safety. Lodi Parachute Center was renamed after Tyler's death and has continued operations under Dause. Van Der Walde intends to pursue the new company—and any successors—for as long as it takes to put Dause out of business for good.

Turner's parents plan to use the $40 million to create a scholarship fund in Tyler's name, for other students who share the biomedical engineering ambitions Tyler never got to realize. Though their life will never be the same without him, they hope to advance the spirit of kindness and aspiration Tyler personified.

Caputo & Van Der Walde LLP is based in San Jose but has worked in 38 counties throughout California, litigating complex cases on the behalf of accident victims injured by someone's negligence. Its team has 85 years of combined experience and an excellent track record when it comes to winning settlements and court cases. This success means the firm has the resources necessary to fight difficult cases. Anyone with a personal injury complaint can contact the firm at (800) 900-0863 or online at www.vanderwalde.com.

