FamilyCare Medical Group Doctors Appear in National Video Urging Patients to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly a third of the U.S. population still admitting they won't or may not get the vaccine, FamilyCare Medical Group has teamed up with physicians across the nation in a viral video initiative inciting Americans to "roll up our sleeves together" and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Feeling a duty to their patients and fellow Americans, FamilyCare Medical Group physicians joined forces with other physician practices from Wilmington, North Carolina, to Honolulu, Hawaii, and created the "Roll up Our Sleeves" website and video campaign. The goal is to educate those who are expressing doubt or opposition and urge everyone that "it's time" to get vaccinated and help save lives.

Already, COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 500,000 Americans and over two million worldwide. Despite this staggering and growing number, a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research shows about one in three Americans definitely or probably will not get a vaccine.

"Some patients are reluctant to get the vaccine," says Dr. Mitchell Brodey, President and CEO of FamilyCare Medical Group. "Our physicians are encouraging all of their patients to get vaccinated and created a video to distribute to them. We were also excited to participate in a national campaign urging Americans to get the vaccine and help create herd immunity, which ultimately will stop the infection."

'Herd immunity,' or 'population immunity,' happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through the previous infection. The World Health Organization recommends creating herd immunity by vaccination. Anthony D. Fauci, M.D., Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Advisor to the Biden Administration, reports that 70 to 85 percent of the U.S. population would have to be vaccinated in order to obtain herd immunity.

Reasons for the opposition are varied, ranging from concerns about safety and effectiveness to the belief that the vaccine has not been thoroughly tested. For people of color, who have made up nearly 60 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S., the message is especially urgent. According to research released by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 35 percent of black Americans have expressed hesitancy towards getting vaccinated.

The public service initiative is a combined effort between agilon health , an organization that champions the roles of independent physicians, and primary care doctors representing more than 50 independent physician practices across the country. Their goal is to combat the doubt felt by an alarming percentage of Americans who say they have no plans to get vaccinated.

The "Roll Up Our Sleeves" video highlights the effectiveness of vaccinations over the past century, such as polio, mumps, and measle vaccines, which have wiped out infections and drastically reduced mortality rates. The website contains information about the effectiveness of the vaccine, side effects, phases of eligibility, tips about how to sign up for vaccines, and resources for healthcare professionals.

