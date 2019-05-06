Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market by Visitor Demographics, Facility Size, Attendance, Revenue Source, Application, Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
May 06, 2019, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market by Visitor Demographics (Families with Children (0-9), Families with Children (9-12), Teenagers (12-18), Young Adults (18-24), Adults (Ages 24+)), Facility Size (Up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and Over 30 acres), Attendance (0-25,000, 25,001-50,000, 50,001-100,000, 100,001-250,000, 250,001-500,000, 500,001-1.25 Million, 1.25 Million-4 Million, and Over 4 Million), Revenue Source (Entry Fees & Ticket Sales, Food & Beverages, Merchandising, Advertisement, and Others), Application (Arcade Studios, AR and VR gaming Zones, Physical Play Activities, Skill/Competition Games, and Others), Type (Childrens Entertainment Centers (CECs), Childrens Edutainment Centers (CEDCs), Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs), and Location-Based Entertainment Centers (LBECs)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Market Overview:
Family/indoor entertainment centers (FEC) are miniature indoor/outdoor amusement parks marketed toward families with small children to teenagers, and often are entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. It offers a wide variety of entertainment activities for all age groups. FEC's usually cater to sub-regional markets of larger metropolitan areas and are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than traditional amusement parks. FEC's are more preferred as an entertainment and leisure option by families over the outdoor entertainment centers, as the environmental factors and climate changes do not affect any fun time or experience of the customers.
Growth in per capita disposable income, availability of diversified gaming and entertainment options, and favorable youth demographics in the Asia-Pacific region are some of the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, home gaming and mobile devices, high initial cost, and increase in ticket prices majorly restricts the market growth. Furthermore, continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play is believed to create significant demand for the family/indoor entertainment centers market. Besides, substantial growth in investments by malls in the Asia-Pacific region and integration of new technologies such as virtual reality gaming, 3D technology, and others provide opportunities for the growth of the market.
The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented based on visitor demographics, facility size, attendance, revenue source, application, type, and region. In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children (0-9), families with children (9-12), teenagers (12-18), young adults (18-24), and adults (Ages 24+). Based on facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres. Based on attendance, it is categorized into 0-25,000, 25,001-50,000, 50,001-100,000, 100,001-250,000, 250,001-500,000, 500,001-1.25 million, and 1.25 million-4 million, and over 4 million. Based on revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. In terms of application, the market is classified into arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into children's entertainment centers (CECs), children's edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and location-based entertainment centers (LBECs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is dominated by Dave & Buster's, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company, Lucky Strike Entertainment, FunCity, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and LEGOLAND Discovery Center.
Key Benefits for Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Key Market Segments:
By Visitor Demographics
Families with Children (0-9)
Families with Children (9-12)
Teenagers (12-18)
Young Adults (18-24)
Adults (Ages 24+)
By Facility Size
Up to 5,000 sq. ft.
5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.
10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.
20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.
1 to 10 Acres
11 to 30 Acres
Over 30 Acres
By Attendance
0-25,000
25,001-50,000
50,001-100,000
100,001-250,000
250,001-500,000
500,001-1.25 Million
1.25 Million-4 Million
Over 4 Million
By Revenue Source
Entry Fees & Ticket Sales
Food & Beverage
Merchandising
Advertisement
Others
By Applications
Arcade Studios
AR and VR Gaming Zones
Physical Play Activities
Skill/Competition Games
Others
By Type
Children's Entertainment Centers (CECs)
Children's Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)
Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)
Location-based Entertainment Centers (LBECs)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Denmark
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Singapore
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
Dave & Buster's
CEC Entertainment, Inc.
Cinergy Entertainment
KidZania
Scene 75 Entertainment Centers,
The Walt Disney Company
Lucky Strike Entertainment
FunCity
Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
LEGOLAND Discovery Center
