Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market to Reach $108.4 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 12.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Developments in artificial intelligence for family indoor entertainment centers are expected to provide opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "FEC Market By Activity Area (Arcade Studios, AR and VR Gaming Zones, Physical Play Activities, Skill or Competition Games, and Others), Facility Size (Up to 5,000 Sq. Ft., 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft., 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft., 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft., 1 to 10 Acres, 10 to 30 Acres, Over 30 Acres), and Visitor Demographics (Families With Children (0-9), Families With Children (9-12), Teenagers (12-18), Young Adults (18-24), and Adults (Ages 24 and above)), Revenue Source (Entry Fees and Ticket Sales, Food and Beverages, Merchandising, Advertisement, Others), and Type (Childrens Entertainment Centers (CECs), Childrens Edutainment Centers (CEDCs), Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs), and Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the family/indoor entertainment centers market was valued at $30.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $108.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global family/indoor entertainment center market is growing due to several factors such as increase in the adoption of smartphones and increase in cloud adoption. However, data security and privacy concerns are restraints for the family indoor entertainment center market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 $30.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $108.4 billion CAGR 12.10 % No. of Pages in Report 267 Segments Covered Activity Area, Facility Size, Revenue Source, Type, Visitor Demographics, and Region. Drivers Increase in Consumer Spending on Leisure and Entertainment

Technological Advancement

Urbanization and Demographic Shifts Opportunities Demand for Family-Oriented Activities

Corporate and Group Events Restraint High Operational Costs

Seasonal Variability and Weather Dependency

The AR and VR Gaming Zones segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period

By activity area, the physical play activities segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global family/indoor entertainment center market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to traditional activities such as climbing walls, ball pits, and obstacle courses being very popular with families and children, offering hands-on fun that appeals to a wide range of ages. These activities are well-established and continue to attract many visitors. However, the AR and VR Gaming Zones segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to its innovative and immersive experiences. As technology advances, these high-tech gaming zones provide exciting, interactive experiences that are increasingly popular, driving rapid growth as more people seek out cutting-edge entertainment options, which drives the segment growth in the market.

The 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft. segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period

By facility size, the 1 to 10 Acres segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to these facilities offering ample space for a variety of attractions and activities, such as play zones, dining areas, and party rooms, making them popular for families looking for a comprehensive entertainment experience. This size range is ideal for creating a wide range of attractions while still being manageable and affordable for operators. However, the 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft. segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as these facilities are large enough to offer diverse entertainment options but smaller and more cost-effective than larger acre-sized centers. As operators and consumers seek more efficient and innovative use of space, this size range becomes increasingly attractive for new developments and expansions, which drives the segment growth in the family/indoor entertainment center market.

The families with children (9-12) segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period

By visitor demographics, the teenagers (12-18) segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to these centers offering activities and attractions that are particularly appealing to this age group, such as advanced gaming zones, challenging obstacle courses, and social spaces. Teenagers are often looking for exciting and engaging experiences, which drives their frequent visits and contributes to this segment's strong market presence. However, the families with children (9-12) segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to a rising focus on providing family-friendly environments that cater to younger children. This age group is particularly valuable as parents look for safe and fun places where their children can play and engage in activities. As the demand for age-appropriate and interactive experiences for kids in this range increases, more centers are tailoring their offerings to attract and retain this growing demographic, which drives the segment growth in the market.

The food and beverages segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period

By revenue source, the entry fees and ticket sales segment accounted for more than one-third of the global FEC market share in 2023 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to these centers primarily generating revenue through admission fees. This model is straightforward and remains a steady source of income, as families pay to access the various attractions and activities available. However, the food and beverages segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on enhancing the overall visitor experience by offering a variety of dining options. As families spend more time at these centers, they seek convenient and enjoyable food and drink options, leading to a rise in spending on concessions. This shift towards improved food and beverage services is driving rapid growth in this revenue segment, which drives the segment growth in the market.

The Children's Entertainment Centers (CECs) segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period

By type, the Children's Entertainment Centers (CECs) segment accounted for more than one-third of the global market share in 2022 and is expected to rule the boost by 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to a wide range of popular activities such as play zones, games, and interactive experiences that attract large numbers of families. This focus on entertainment for kids drives substantial and consistent visitor traffic. However, the Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs) segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the increasing popularity and advancements in virtual reality technology. These centers offer immersive and cutting-edge experiences that are becoming highly sought after, especially as technology evolves and more people seek innovative and engaging forms of entertainment, which drives the segment growth in the FEC market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue accounting for more than one-fourth of the global market share in 202 3and is expected to dominate by 2033 owing to its well-established infrastructure and high demand for diverse and advanced entertainment options. The region has numerous large and popular centers that cater to families. However, the office suite segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization, increase in disposable incomes, and rise in the middle class in countries such as China and India. As more families in this region seek new and innovative entertainment experiences, the market for family/indoor entertainment centers is expanding quickly, which drives the growth in the FEC market.

Major Industry Players: -

CEC Entertainment Concepts, LP.

Cinergy Entertainment Group

Landmark Leisure LLC (Fun City)

Funriders

KidZania

Dave and Buster's, Inc.

Lucky Strike Entertainment

Scene75 Entertainment Centers

Smaaash

Timezone Global

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global family indoor entertainment center market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of family/indoor entertainment center market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

