Familylinks Inc. Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Familylinks Inc. ("Familylinks") has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted certain individuals' personal and / or protected health information.

On May 3, 2024, Familylinks discovered suspicious activity within one of its employee's email accounts. Familylinks immediately initiated an investigation and engaged independent cybersecurity experts to assist with the process. As a result of this investigation, Familylinks determined that certain emails and attachments may have been acquired without authorization on May 3, 2024. Following a comprehensive review of the affected data, which concluded on October 3, 2024, Familylinks learned that certain individuals' personal and / or protected health information may have been affected by this incident.

While Familylinks has no evidence that the information potentially involved in this incident has been misused, out of an abundance of caution, Familylinks is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information. The potentially affected information may include individuals' names, driver's license or state ID numbers, federal ID numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical information (including diagnosis and treatment information), and/or health insurance information, including policy numbers. On October 3, 2024, Familylinks provided written notification of the incident via US mail to impacted individuals with verifiable address information.

Familylinks has implemented additional measures to enhance network security and minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future.

Familylinks has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9am – 9pm Eastern and can be reached at 855-277-9409.

Familylinks is located at 401 N. Highland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206.

