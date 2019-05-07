FamilyTreeDNA and San Diego Police Sex Crimes Unit Collaboration Leads to the Arrest of Suspected Serial Rapist

HOUSTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FamilyTreeDNA partnered with detectives in the San Diego Police Department Sex Crimes Unit to help identify a suspected serial rapist using investigative genetic genealogy. This identification lead to the arrest of Christopher VanBuskirk of Goodyear, Arizona, for the sexual assault of six women at knife-point.

The FamilyTreeDNA laboratory developed a DNA profile from crime scene evidence provided by investigators, uploaded it into their family matching database, and identified direct matches of the potential suspect by comparing their DNA to the profile created by the laboratory. According to President and Founder, Bennett Greenspan, "We've seen a very rapid succession of violent crime arrests, and the identification of cold case victims, in just a few short months."

FamilyTreeDNA Laboratory Director, Connie Bormans, said, "We've used very cutting-edge technology to help take a potential serial rapist off the streets. As a scientist and a mother, this work is very gratifying."

In keeping with its long-standing, strict privacy policy, law enforcement does not receive open access to the FamilyTreeDNA database. Law enforcement can only register DNA profiles in the FamilyTreeDNA matching database in cases of murder, sexual assault, and identification of victims of violent crime. They are given the same access to matching profiles as customers and adoptees looking for their biological families. As specified in FamilyTreeDNA's Terms of Service, law enforcement can only receive information not already accessible to the standard user by providing FamilyTreeDNA with valid legal process such as a subpoena or a search warrant.

FamilyTreeDNA, the first company to market direct-to-consumer DNA testing for genetic genealogy purposes, began allowing customers from competitor companies to upload their genetic files, at no charge, more than five years ago.

