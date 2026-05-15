Famly Launches CACFP Meal Reporting for U.S. Childcare Centers

New feature automates the monthly documentation requirements that research identifies as a leading barrier to participation in the federal nutrition program.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Famly, childcare management software serving more than 10,000 centers worldwide, today launched built-in CACFP Meal Reporting — giving U.S. directors a direct path from daily meal tracking to the monthly claims, audit documentation, and eligibility records that federal program participation requires.

About the CACFP Meal Program

89% of childcare directors work overtime weekly. Famly is taking CACFP paperwork off their plate. Post this

The Child and Adult Care Food Program reimburses childcare centers for qualifying meals served to enrolled children. According to the 2026 State of CACFP report published by cacfp.org, the program serves 4.7 million children and adults daily and consistently correlates with higher food quality and program outcomes. Yet participation rates among eligible centers remain low, with administrative complexity among the most frequently cited barriers. CACFP requires point-of-service meal counts for every child, every day, compiled monthly by eligibility category — Free, Reduced, or Paid — and maintained in audit-ready format. For directors already managing staff, families, and licensing demands, it is often the obligation that tips the scale toward opting out.

Famly's CACFP Administrative Solution

Famly's new reporting feature draws on meal registration data that staff log at point of service, turning existing daily practice into the documentation infrastructure the program requires. The need is urgent: according to Famly's own research on burnout among the early education sector, 89% of childcare professionals work after hours each week — with administrative tasks consistently cited as the primary reason. CACFP reporting is just one example of the paperwork that follows directors home.

The feature includes:

Child eligibility roster

Monthly totals report for reimbursement claims

Child-level meal log for state monitoring visits and audits

Ability to manage digital submission and a print-friendly option for states that require paper copies on file

"Childcare directors are already doing the work of five people. When a program as valuable as CACFP becomes a source of dread because the paperwork is unsustainable, something has gone wrong. Participation in federal nutrition programs shouldn't be a function of how many hours a director has left over at the end of the day."

— Anders Laustsen, CEO, Famly

CACFP Meal Reporting is available now to all U.S. Famly customers. For more information, visit famly.com.

Famly is childcare management software built for center-based early childhood programs in the United States and Europe. Founded in 2013, and now used by more than 1 million directors, teachers, and parents, Famly combines tools for attendance, billing, family communication, staff management, and reporting in one platform. Famly's US-focused capabilities include flexible billing plans, Live Translations in 140+ languages, and a growing suite of reporting features, including CACFP Meal Reporting.

SOURCE Famly