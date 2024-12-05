Famm Launches First Social Networking Mobile App for LGBTQ+ Professionals

The app provides a safe, inclusive space for LGBTQ+ professionals to network, collaborate, and grow

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Famm , a platform for discovering LGBTQ+ owned brands and services, has launched Famm Connect, the first-ever social networking mobile app for LGBTQ+ professionals and business owners to network, build intentional connections, and access growth opportunities. Famm Connect fosters meaningful relationships and collaborations, from mentorships to business partnerships.

https://www.heyfamm.com/famm-connect

Famm co-founder and CEO, Cat Perez, says: "After talking to hundreds of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs and professionals, one thing kept coming up: current platforms focused on professional connection often feel fragmented, not accessible, and sometimes even unsafe. Famm Connect is the first dedicated space where queer professionals across all industries can come together to connect, collaborate, and support each other in a community-centered environment."

Empowering LGBTQ+ Professionals to Connect with Purpose

Famm Connect empowers LGBTQ+ professionals to showcase their skills, businesses, and interests, connect with like-minded professionals, explore networking opportunities, and discover queer-owned businesses—all within a safe, inclusive environment tailored to meet the needs of the LGBTQ+ community.

To download Famm Connect, users must have an invite code, supporting a safe community environment. The app is free to download and use, with premium features launching in 2025.

To celebrate the launch, Famm Connect will host a virtual launch party on December 11, 2024 at 3 PM EST, featuring a panel discussion on the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ+ professionals with queer leaders and entrepreneurs, including Blair Imani , creator of Smarter in Seconds, as well as app demos, giveaways, and more. The event will provide a look at Famm Connect's features and mission, while connecting with members of the LGBTQ+ professional community in a supportive environment. Register for Famm Connect's virtual launch party here .

About Famm Connect

Famm Connect is the first social networking app for LGBTQ+ professionals, offering a safe, inclusive space to connect, collaborate, and grow. Founded by Cat Perez and Marianna Di Regolo, Famm Connect builds on Famm's mission to showcase LGBTQ+-owned brands and businesses. With invite-only access, Famm Connect prioritizes community safety and integrity, allowing professionals, business owners, and entrepreneurs to network intentionally and form meaningful partnerships. Famm Connect is available for download on iOS and Android in the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit www.heyfamm.com/famm-connect and @hey_famm .

