FAMOUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW CO-BRANDED MRS. FIELDS® AND TCBY® CONCEPT IN CHARLOTTE METRO AREA

Multi-unit Operator Opens 15th Location and First Dual Store at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, N.C.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Brands International, the parent company of iconic dessert brands Mrs. Fields® and TCBY® (The Country's Best Yogurt) announced today the grand opening of a co-branded store in the Greater Charlotte Metro Area. Located at the Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, N.C., this store marks the franchisees' 15th opening with Famous Brands International.

To celebrate the opening of the space, the community is invited to the Grand Opening event, hosted at Carolina Place Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2. Guests in attendance will receive three complimentary Nibblers® Bite-Sized Cookies.

Samuel Batt opened his first TCBY location in Greater Charlotte in 2010, piloting TCBY's first self-serve location. Including the new co-branded concept, Batt now oversees 15 TCBY and Mrs. Fields locations across Charlotte, N.C., Charleston, S.C., and his hometown of Philadelphia, Pa.

"TCBY is a brand I have known and loved for decades," said Batt. "Since opening my first TCBY, I've witnessed the joy our products bring to guests. The loyalty that the community continues to show for our brand is a true testament to the high-quality desserts we bring to the market. That's why we're so excited to open a co-branded store where guests can enjoy both Mrs. Fields and TCBY from the same counter."

TCBY offers a wide variety of frozen yogurt flavors and treats catering to all tastes and dietary preferences. Guests can enjoy over 50 soft-serve flavors and 17 hand-scooped yogurt varieties, including dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free options. With over 35 toppings ranging from candies and desserts to fresh fruits, nuts, and sauces, can fully customize their frozen treats. The store also features an array of frozen desserts, including milkshakes, parfaits, sundaes, cakes, pies, chillers, sorbet fizz, and more.

Mrs. Fields has delighted customers with its signature cookies, cookie cakes, brownies, and gift baskets for over four decades. As the brand continues to evolve, it remains committed to delivering the same high-quality products that have made it a household name for generations.

"Sam has been one of TCBY's greatest supporters over the years and largest multi-unit operator in our system," said Joe Lewis, President and CEO of Famous Brands International. "We're thrilled to see Sam open his first co-branded Mrs. Fields and TCBY store at Carolina Place Mall. Operators like Sam, who possess a genuine passion for our brands and understand the strong opportunities available with TCBY and Mrs. Fields, are integral to our growth across the U.S."

The Mrs. Fields / TCBY Pineville store will be open seven days a week during regular mall hours. To find the Pineville store or a location near you, please visit TCBY.com or MrsFieldsStores.com. High-resolution images can be found at the link here.

For more information on franchising opportunities, visit MrsFieldsFranchise.com or TCBYFranchise.com .

About Mrs. Fields®

Mrs. Fields® is one of the original and most iconic cookie retail store brands in the world. It is the epitome of the American Dream. Debbi Fields was a homemaker when she had the idea of bringing her irresistible cookie recipes to the public. Debbi opened her first store in Palo Alto, California in 1977, over 45 years ago. The Mrs. Fields name quickly became associated with warm, freshly baked cookies right out of the oven that were always made with high quality ingredients. Mrs. Fields now operates in 24 states and six countries and plans to continue expanding through franchising in the United States and internationally. Mrs. Fields is part of Famous Brands International, the parent company of Mrs. Fields and TCBY. To find a Mrs. Fields store near you, visit MrsFieldsStores.com or MrsFieldsFranchise.com to learn about Mrs. Fields cookie franchising opportunities. To stay updated on the latest news and promotions, follow Mrs. Fields on Facebook and Instagram .

About TCBY®

TCBY (The Country's Best Yogurt) is one of the original and most iconic frozen yogurt retail store brands in the world, founded over 40 years ago in 1981 by Frank Hickingbotham in Little Rock, Arkansas. A former junior high school principal and insurance salesman, Frank was inspired to open the store after his wife, Georgia, discovered frozen yogurt at a Neiman Marcus in Dallas, Texas. TCBY began franchising in 1982 and quickly grew to become the world leader in frozen yogurt and the beloved iconic brand it is today. TCBY offers an extensive product line, including low-fat, fat-free, or no sugar added options. TCBY operates in 32 states and five countries and plans to continue expanding through franchising in the United States and internationally. TCBY is part of Famous Brands International, the parent company of TCBY and Mrs. Fields. For more information, visit TCBY.com or TCBYFranchise.com to learn about franchising opportunities. To stay updated on the latest news and promotions, follow TCBY on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Famous Brands International

Famous Brands International is the parent company of two category defining, iconic brands: Mrs. Fields® Cookies and TCBY® (The Country's Best Yogurt). The company markets and distributes its products such as cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, frozen yogurt, and yogurt cakes through its Mrs. Fields and TCBY franchise stores. Serving millions of loyal customers around the world, Famous Brands maintains a presence in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Morocco, Panama, Taiwan and the Bahamas with over 360 franchised locations worldwide. The company is currently leveraging the category leading brand awareness of its iconic brands to pursue further franchise growth in both the United States and international markets. Famous Brands is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SOURCE Mrs. Fields/TCBY