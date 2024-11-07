Famous Celebrity Guns to be Sold at Richmond Auctions

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond Auctions is excited to host a multi-day Firearms & Sportsman Advertising Auction on November 15 and 16, 2024, featuring a collection of legendary "celebrity guns" from Hollywood's most iconic actors and films. This auction will feature nearly 600 collector firearms and 400 lots of antique outdoor advertising and collectibles.

One of the auction's highlights includes Steve McQueen's famed Winchester Model 94 Eastern Carbine, a powerful symbol of McQueen's rugged on-screen persona. Known for his roles in classics like The Great Escape and Bullitt, McQueen's connection to this Winchester Model 94 makes it a unique collector's item for both firearms and cinema enthusiasts.

Another standout in the lineup is Robert Montgomery's Winchester Model 21 Custom Side-by-Side 20-gauge shotgun. Montgomery, a prominent figure in early Hollywood, was known for his versatility across both acting and directing. This shotgun not only represents a significant piece of firearm craftsmanship but also carries the unique history of one of Hollywood's most respected actors.

Patrick Wayne's Colt New Frontier "John Wayne The Duke" .22 LR Single Action Army Revolver, inspired by his father, legendary actor John Wayne, is a tribute to the Western genre. This revolver is a rare opportunity for collectors to own a connection to two generations of Hollywood royalty who brought the spirit of the Old West to life on screen.

Lastly, the auction will also feature a pair of custom-made Colt 1860 Army revolvers, created as props for the film, Wild Wild West. These two revolvers were crafted specifically for the 1999 blockbuster starring Will Smith and came from the World Famous Stembridge Collection.

"This collection brings together some of the most iconic firearms associated with the silver screen," said Jordan Richmond, Owner and Founder of Richmond Auctions. "Each piece holds a unique story that combines the worlds of Hollywood and firearms, offering collectors a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a tangible piece of entertainment history."

In preparation of the auction, detailed information and high-resolution images of the auction items are available for review on the official Richmond Auctions website [Guns.RichmondAuctions.com]. Prospective bidders and interested individuals can explore the collections and access additional auction details to make informed decisions ahead of the event.

This event will be open to both in-person attendees and online bidders, ensuring that collectors worldwide can participate and potentially acquire these rare pieces. Bidders are encouraged to register in advance on the Richmond Auctions website to streamline the bidding process.

About Richmond Auctions

The founder of Richmond Auctions, Jordan Richmond, has over 10 years of experience in the antique advertising business. Jordan's passion for automobilia, gas, soda, oil, and other collectibles are what drive Richmond Auctions. The goal of Richmond Auctions is to bring the highest quality pieces with full length descriptions and professional grading all done in house. As a collector himself, Jordan Richmond ensures that he provides the highest quality audio and visual descriptions ever seen in the market.

