Famous Dave's Fires Up the 2026 All-Star BBQ Series with Eight-City Pitmaster Tour

Top local pitmasters will battle for glory in a high-stakes competition featuring free barbecue samples, public judging and a traveling tour bringing the heat of professional grilling to eight cities.

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The smokers are heating up again. Famous Dave's, the iconic 107-unit American barbecue franchise, is bringing back the All-Star BBQ Series for 2026, a traveling competition tour that pits top local pitmasters against one another in a live battle for barbecue bragging rights.

Now in its fourth year, the series once again partners with the World Food Championships to bring high-energy cooking competitions and a full-scale barbecue festival experience to communities across the country. Admission to every event is free to the public.

The 2026 series will stop in eight cities, where skilled pitmasters will fire up the smokers and compete live in three categories: chicken, ribs and a wild-card entrée. Throughout the day, competitors will race against the clock to impress judges and claim victory in front of a crowd of hungry barbecue fans.

While the competition heats up at the pits, guests can enjoy a lively festival atmosphere featuring a live DJ, games and family-friendly activities. But the real highlight is the food.

Beginning at 11 a.m. local time, attendees can dig into free barbecue samples fresh off the smoker, available while supplies last. At 2 p.m., the spotlight turns to the crowd as the public becomes the judge during the fan-favorite wing competition. Guests can sample wings prepared by competing pitmasters and cast their vote to determine the coveted People's Choice Award.

Throughout the day, Famous Dave's will also be giving away swag, prizes and other surprises.

"There is nothing I love more than seeing the talent and heart that local pitmasters bring to the grill," said Famous Dave's founder Dave Anderson. "This series celebrates great American barbecue and the community that forms around a smoker. I'm excited to get back on the road, meet our fans and crown the next group of barbecue champions."

Founder Dave Anderson will also appear at select tour stops to meet guests and fans, including Rancho Cucamonga, Las Vegas, Modesto, and Colorado Springs.

2026 Event Schedule

April 18: Indianapolis, IN | 3645 Vincennes Rd

Indianapolis, IN | 3645 Vincennes Rd April 25: Rancho Cucamonga, CA | 11470 4th Street

Rancho Cucamonga, CA | 11470 4th Street May 16: Union Gap, WA | 1504 E Washington Ave

Union Gap, WA | 1504 E Washington Ave May 30: Las Vegas, NV | 4390 Blue Diamond Rd

Las Vegas, NV | 4390 Blue Diamond Rd June 6: El Paso, TX | 12704 Montana Ave. #1/2

El Paso, TX | 12704 Montana Ave. #1/2 June 13: Modesto, CA | 3401 Dale Rd. Building C

Modesto, CA | 3401 Dale Rd. Building C June 20: Colorado Springs, CO | 5245 N Academy Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO | 5245 N Academy Blvd June 27: Hermitage, TN | 5000 Old Hickory Boulevard

For more information, please visit the official website at: famousdaves.com/allstarbbqseries.

About Famous Dave's

Famous Dave's is a nationally recognized leader in the barbecue industry, known for serving award-winning smoked meats, flame kissed ribs and scratch made sides. Founded by Hall of Fame Pitmaster, Dave Anderson in 1994, Famous Dave's has become one of the most recognizable BBQ Brands in the US and beyond. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and bold flavors, Famous Dave's offers real, authentic BBQ, served up in a family friendly atmosphere. The brand has 107 locations in 30 states and three countries, including 32 company-owned and 75 franchise-operated restaurants, and continues to expand its presence in communities nationwide. Famous Dave's has earned numerous accolades and awards for its exceptional BBQ and guest service, solidifying its reputation as a top destination for anyone seeking legendary BBQ with a side of hospitality.

For more information, visit www.famousdaves.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE BBQ Holdings, Inc.