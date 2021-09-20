Famous meat eaters launch lawsuit against plant-based company Alpha Foods after accidentally becoming vegan

"It first started with the chik'n nuggets, and then their meatless spicy chorizo breakfast sandwiches, and that led to their bac'n scramble burritos," said the anonymous red-headed girl. "I feel the emotional scars will never heal. Without punitive damages to heal them."

The clown adds: "I got duped into becoming vegan and it makes me sad. It's my job to be happy. So I'm suing for lost wages."

The fictional class action lawsuit is actually a new campaign from Alpha Foods that takes a cheeky jab at hardcore meat eaters who tend to avoid plant-based products. It's also a punchy rallying cry that Alpha Foods meatless products taste exactly like the real thing.

Kierstin De West, Alpha's Chief Marketing Officer, said: "You don't have to change your entire diet and personality when you try plant-based—just change up what you eat on a Wednesday night. As the flexitarian movement grows, there's never been a better time to try something new that's good for your body – it's all the benefits without the sacrifice."

Based on a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alpha Foods in August 2021 among 2,005 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, 68 percent of Americans have tried plant-based food. More than half of Americans say "the future of food is plant-based" and 83 percent of plant-based food eaters actually plan to maintain or increase consumption in the next year.

The new campaign was created in partnership with creative agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address, and encourages consumers to "seek compensation" and take an opportunity to sample popular Alpha Foods products. Accidental plant-based food lovers are invited to "CALL 1-833-NO-PLANTS NOW" or register on the company's website at eatalphafoods.com to receive a free Alpha Foods burrito or a $1 coupon for any Alpha Foods product.

Hunter Fine, Creative Director at Mischief, added: "We loved having fun with the idea that America's most dedicated meat eaters are disturbed and confused by how much Alpha's plant-based products taste like real meat. These days unhappy consumers usually complain on the Internet, or they sue. We went with the second option."

Alpha Foods (Alpha) provides unrivaled plant-based convenience through a delicious product roster that provides accessible, meatless and mouth-watering options for all types of consumers. Fueled by the power of plants and founded in 2015, Alpha is based in California and provides sustainable food choices that support animal welfare and a healthier planet. Alpha offers a wide variety of protein-packed, non-GMO, plant-based versions of classic comfort foods that deliver a delicious meatless meal perfect for an on-the-go lunch, dinner or anytime snack—without sacrificing on taste or texture. For more information about Alpha, visit eatalphafoods.com or catch up with the brand on social media: @alphafoods.

