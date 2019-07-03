Famous Surfdog Takes Her Last Bite For BBQ on Summer Tour

Once known as the bodacious bad girl of the surf dog world, she is now the grand dame of extreme canine athletics. "Booker D. has really mellowed through the years," quips Pops Steinberg, her loyal co-hort. "What is super exciting this year, besides the pawmazing venue, is we are able to bring awareness and fundraising for Sierra Delta, a program that provides Service Dogs for Heroes, on Booker's very own fundraising page, all on America's Boardwalk at Morey's Piers."

"So the stage is set. The Dog Star is aligned. Morey's Piers will be positively rocking with the annual Gone To The Dogs event. The amazing DockDogs will be blasting off almost into space - all in front of the new pet friendly restaurant Pig Dog. Of course, Team Surfdog will be performing their authentic brand of therapy for New Jersey special needs kids. Talk about an Endless BBQ, looks like the "special sauce" is in Wildwood, NJ, after all."

If you would like to donate to Booker D. Surfdog's Sierra Delta page directly: www.sierradelta.com

If you would like to sign up for Morey's Piers Gone to The Dogs:

https://www.moreyspiers.com/event/gone-to-the-dogs

Or to See Booker D. Surfdog in action in Ocean City, NJ July 27

Atlantic City, NJ August 24

Morey's Piers - Wildwood, NJ September 7 & 8

Media contact: Marilyn Weemhoff 561-369-3047

www.bookerdsurfdog.com

SOURCE Booker D. Surfdog

